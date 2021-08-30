Editorial: Tulsa getting closer to finding permanent solution to high evictions

Tulsa’s problem with evictions started before the pandemic and has only worsened, energizing local efforts to find a permanent solution.
A moratorium was enacted nationally to prevent a rise in homelessness during the economic shutdown. The federal recovery financial packages included programs to help tenant and landlords pay bills.
Since March, the federally funded Emergency Rental Assistance Program has distributed more than $8.6 million in rental and utility payments to more than 1,800 households across Tulsa County.
The Biden administration extended the moratorium, but the Supreme Court last week ruled evictions could resume.
A high eviction rate has plagued Tulsa for years, averaging about 1,200 a month. In 2019, the city was ranked 11th highest in the country in evictions.
The city launched efforts to reduce evictions, such as offering incentives through Legal Aid Service to enter mediation rather than go to court.
Two obstacles became clear: a lack of about 3,000 affordable housing units in Tulsa and outdated state laws that don’t provide enough tenant protections.
The first requires coordination among city planners, developers and housing advocates. Having a range of housing options across the city is critical.
We share hopes that creation of the nonprofit Housing Solutions will help in that effort. Its goals include reducing evictions as a prevention to homelessness.
Dealing with the inadequacies of tenants’ legal rights relies on the priorities and attention from state elected officials. An interim study in 2020 on ways to improve the Oklahoma Residential Landlord Tenant Act is a promising start.
We believe most landlords are law-abiding and acting in good faith toward their tenants. But, the few who aren’t tarnish the reputation of all owners.
The pandemic has given an opportunity to strike a balance between tenant and landlord needs. It has uncovered problems previously ignored.
It’s in the best interest of the good landlords to have stronger laws to keep out those with poor intentions. These fixes have potential in reducing poverty as well.
Evictions are already trending up, with 73% more filed in Tulsa County in early August compared to early July, and more than double the number of cases from early June, according to data from the Oklahoma Policy Institute.
That’s a warning bell. City and state leaders must ramp up efforts and start looking for longer-term solutions.