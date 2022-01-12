Editorial: Tulsa evictions moving in right direction: down

Tulsa appears to be getting a handle on evictions, with the trend going down and more than 6,700 families receiving help in the past year. With the city ranking No. 11 in the nation for its eviction rate just two years ago, this is welcomed news.
But the city was helped with a moratorium on evictions and federal funding to stem the effects of the pandemic. Efforts that have assisted families and landlords need to find staying power.
Keeping evictions down prevents homelessness and provides stability for families.
Evictions nationally were expected to soar as a result of the pandemic’s devastating fallout, so a mortarium was enacted while federal funding was made available to assist landlords. But, as reporter Michael Overall noted in a recent story, cities experienced a wave of evictions filed in August and September after the moratorium lifted.
Locally, evictions grew about 11% from July to September and peaked in November, with 920 evictions filed that month, according to data from Open Justice Oklahoma. For comparison, evictions jumped 38% on average between August and October among 31 cities and six states evaluated by Princeton University’s Eviction Lab.
Officials confirm that the Tulsa surge wasn’t as high as expected, and that’s due to aggressive efforts to provide assistance.
Tulsa has experienced declines since. Another sign of recovery is that fewer people are seeking assistance, says the Rev. Jeff Jaynes, executive director of Restore Hope Ministries, which administers the city’s federally funded rental-assistance program.
“We want people to be independent on their own and able to pay their bills. The funding was initially intended to be temporary, short term. … I think that the trends may reflect some improvements in the economy and the fact that people are starting to get back up on their feet.”
These are all good indications of a turnaround, but now is not the time to let up. As federal assistance is pulled back, local solutions will need to step up.
Other factors affecting evictions need to be addressed. That includes evaluating state laws and municipal codes to ensure that bad owners are not being unintentionally protected. Affordable housing options must be expanded. Tenants ought to have legal advice when facing court actions.
Tulsa has solved big problems before, and this one is within reach.