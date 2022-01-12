Editorial: Tulsa evictions moving in right direction: down

Officials confirm that the Tulsa surge wasn’t as high as expected, and that’s due to aggressive efforts to provide assistance.

Tulsa has experienced declines since. Another sign of recovery is that fewer people are seeking assistance, says the Rev. Jeff Jaynes, executive director of Restore Hope Ministries, which administers the city’s federally funded rental-assistance program.

“We want people to be independent on their own and able to pay their bills. The funding was initially intended to be temporary, short term. … I think that the trends may reflect some improvements in the economy and the fact that people are starting to get back up on their feet.”

These are all good indications of a turnaround, but now is not the time to let up. As federal assistance is pulled back, local solutions will need to step up.

Other factors affecting evictions need to be addressed. That includes evaluating state laws and municipal codes to ensure that bad owners are not being unintentionally protected. Affordable housing options must be expanded. Tenants ought to have legal advice when facing court actions.

Tulsa has solved big problems before, and this one is within reach.

