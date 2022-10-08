Editorial: Tulsa DA Steve Kunzweiler's candor about mental health ought to motivate lawmakers

Tulsa District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler gave a brave statement the day after he was stabbed by his daughter on Sept. 27 at his home. Jennifer Kunzweiler faces domestic assault charges.

What Kunzweiler said reflects the frustrations of hundreds of thousands of Oklahomans who face mental health challenges or have loved ones who do. We appreciate his candor and believe a transcript of the heart of his statement is worth the time for everyone to read.

“Yesterday our family endured one of the toughest days of our lives. Fortunately my daughter is alive, and I’m alive. We have a God who we trust in to guide us on the path we are walking. ...

“Mental illness is a terrible thing. Many families like ours have endured years of anxious-ridden concern for our affected loved ones. Nobody wants to be mentally ill. You have heard me speak on many occasions of this state’s and this country’s need to address what seems to be an exploding mental health crisis among our population.

“In my 30-plus years, I’ve witnessed that system erode so badly that now the Tulsa County sheriff houses the largest population of mentally ill affected people in the state (at the jail). That is simply wrong, and we as a state need to be better.

“In August of 2015, Labor Commissioner Mark Costello was stabbed to death by his mentally ill son at a Braum’s restaurant. That was this state’s very first public warning that our laws governing the mentally ill and the funding necessary to treat them while also protecting the public was in peril. That was seven years ago.

“In that time, I have served on the Oklahoma (Criminal Justice Reclassification Coordination Council). We were tasked with looking at our criminal justice system and making recommendations to our state’s elected leaders. In that process, we looked — once again — at the paucity of funding and resources to address the treatment needs of our citizens.

“It has been crickets since the death of Labor Commissioner Costello. Crickets. When it comes to meaningful health funding, the elected leaders of our state and Legislature need to make this a priority.

“Protecting our citizens is your job. Protecting infrastructure to safeguard all mentally ill citizens is your job.

“All you have to do is take a little personal time — and I don’t mean a little personal time in a committee meeting — I mean you, the Legislature, take that personal time and talk with a psychologist. I want you to talk to a psychiatrist. I want you to talk to an emergency room doctor. I want you to talk to the patrol officer. I want you to talk to the firefighter. I want you to talk to an EMSA worker. I want you to talk to a COPES specialist. I want you to talk to the department of mental health case manager.

“You should talk to a prosecutor. You should talk to a defense attorney. You should talk to a judge. You need to talk to a court-involved treatment specialist. You should talk to the parents and siblings of these affected citizens.

“And what you should talk with them about is simple. Ask them what are the issues that these people seek. Ask them what solutions they would recommend. Ask them what we can do to protect the mentally ill and the general public.

“I guarantee you that you will hear that a lot of work needs to be put in. Stop putting a Band-Aid on a gaping wound. Figure out how to resource this problem. Put the time in to do your homework so that we can get it right.

“Thirty years ago Oklahoma was in a better mental health shape than what it is today. I started being a prosecutor back in September of ’89, and we were in so much better shape — that long ago than we are today.

“I know this state, and I know its leaders will do a better job.”