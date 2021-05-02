Editorial: Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado needs to be careful about lending the credibility of his uniform to political, controversial ideas

His uniformed presence at the Health and Freedom Conference was disturbing for a different, but related reason. Regalado isn’t responsible for what other people said at the event, but we are concerned that by appearing with them in his uniform he lends his credibility and the emblems of Tulsa County law enforcement to their far-fetched, controversial ideas.

We met with Regalado this week. The sheriff says he agrees to speak to virtually any public group that has a connection to his office’s responsibilities, including those on the left or the right. He says he is absolutely not looking to go from the sheriff’s post to another political office. He says he doesn’t know if the November election was free and fair, but that Joe Biden is indisputably the president of the United States.

During the meeting, we spent some time remembering issues where we think he’s done a good job. He’s reformed the sheriff’s office from what was left by his predecessor. He’s worked for more humane treatment of people with mentally illnesses. He’s run the jail well. He’s advocated for some smart-on-crime reforms.