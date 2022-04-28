Editorial: Tulsa continues visionary arts legacy with Bob Dylan Center

To revisit Bob Dylan, people for generations are going to flock to a new center in Tulsa, becoming known as an innovator in music preservation.

This is no small or temporary time in the sun. It's a monumental leap in the music niche Tulsa has been building since the 2011 acquisition of Woody Guthrie's archives.

Since then, the Woody Guthrie Center was built as an anchor in the Tulsa Arts District and hosted researchers, artists, musicians and fans from around the world. It has showcased exhibits and seminars on civil rights issues close to Guthrie's philosophy.

The Woody Guthrie Prize was established to honor artists who exemplify Guthrie's spirit of speaking for the less fortunate through various creative works. Past honorees include Bruce Springsteen, Chuck D and Norman Lear.

Along the way, other folk music creatives have trusted Tulsa to handle their collections.

The world again took notice in 2016 when Bob Dylan choose to sell his archives to GKFF and the University of Tulsa. The items have been housed at the Helmerich Center for American Research on the campus of the Gilcrease Museum while a center was developed in the Arts District.

That center is set to open May 10 with celebratory concerts from Patti Smith on May 6 and Elvis Costello on May 7. The Bob Dylan Center will be home to more than 100,000 items, and the center will feature interactive exhibits and other programming.

Not many others in American history top Dylan as a pop culture icon. He is the only songwriter awarded the Nobel Laureate in Literature. His writing evolved songwriting by modernizing the folk tradition form, and his influence informs legions of musicians and poets.

Already, international press have been lining up to visit Tulsa, said Steve Higgins, managing director of the American Song Archives, which oversees the Bob Dylan Center and the Woody Guthrie Center.

"It elevates our cultural profile as a city in a way nothing has before," he said in a meeting last week with the editorial board. "It's Bob Dylan; there's no bigger name in American music."

In the last few years, the organizational structure of the Bob Dylan and Woody Guthrie centers have evolved. The changes accommodate the tremendous interest in songwriting research and academia.

The American Song Archives handles management of the archives in areas of planning exhibits, programming, education, marketing, development and media relations. It is a nonprofit governed by the board of GKFF.

Each center has its own director and mission, Higgins said. These distinctions reflect the unique qualities of each songwriter.

"The Woody Guthrie Center is about social activism and social justice," he said. "Bob Dylan is about restless creativity, importance of creativity and how creativity plays a role in our lives."

Tulsa always has been a haven for creative people. Since its founding, philanthropists have supported professional and educational arts programs as valuable to the city's quality-of-life.

The visionary approach to the arts continues with the Bob Dylan Center opening. We are proud of what has been accomplished and the future that lies ahead in songwriting archival.

