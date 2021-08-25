Editorial: Tulsa City Council stops short of the mask ordinance needed to combat the pandemic

Short of the supermajorities needed for fast consideration and past a possible veto by Mayor G.T. Bynum, City Council supporters have tabled plans for a Tulsa ordinance mandating masks in indoor public places.
Instead, the council took up a nonbinding resolution endorsing mask use and vaccination.
In a committee meeting, the majority of the nine council members had said they were ready to go with the ordinance last week, but the city Charter requires six votes for an ordinance to go from committee to council the same day or to get past a mayoral veto. Bynum hasn't promised a veto, but neither has he endorsed the mandate.
The Council could take up the mandate as soon as next Wednesday, and it should.
The resolution is nice, but toothless and inadequate to the community's public health challenge.
A universal mandate is especially important because it was evident to everyone that when the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said vaccinated people could stop wearing masks, everyone stopped wearing them. The only way ensure safety is to require everyone — the vaccinated and unvaccinated — to wear them. The CDC subsequently changed its recommendations and now says everyone should wear masks in indoor public places.
Bynum has made the point that local businesses already have the authority to ask Tulsa police to enforce private mask requirements with customers, but that's not good enough. One of the reasons the mask ordinance worked last year — and it did work — is that local businesses could shift responsibility for the rules to the city, which led to greater compliance.
There is no conflict between favor a mask requirement and favoring vaccination. We strongly urge every eligible Oklahoman to get vaccinated, which protects against the greatest dangers of the disease.
But vaccinated people can still contract and spread the virus. Masks can help slow that spread, extending the ability of the city's limited health care resources.
Tulsa County's 7-day average of cases currently is more than double what it was at this point last year. On Aug. 25, 2020, when there was a mandate in place, the average sat at 135.9. Now, with no mandate, we're at 344.6.
Ideally, Gov. Kevin Stitt would issue a statewide mask requirement. Failing that, we'd urge him to issue a statewide emergency order that would allow local school districts to require students to wear masks.
Both of those possibilities seem unlikely, which makes quick and decisive action by city officials more urgent. A city mask requirement is will save lives and make even more restrictive measures less likely in the future. We urge the City Council to take up the issue, pass it and enforce it.
