Editorial: Tulsa City Council stops short of the mask ordinance needed to combat the pandemic

Short of the supermajorities needed for fast consideration and past a possible veto by Mayor G.T. Bynum, City Council supporters have tabled plans for a Tulsa ordinance mandating masks in indoor public places.

Instead, the council took up a nonbinding resolution endorsing mask use and vaccination.

In a committee meeting, the majority of the nine council members had said they were ready to go with the ordinance last week, but the city Charter requires six votes for an ordinance to go from committee to council the same day or to get past a mayoral veto. Bynum hasn't promised a veto, but neither has he endorsed the mandate.

The Council could take up the mandate as soon as next Wednesday, and it should.

The resolution is nice, but toothless and inadequate to the community's public health challenge.

A universal mandate is especially important because it was evident to everyone that when the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said vaccinated people could stop wearing masks, everyone stopped wearing them. The only way ensure safety is to require everyone — the vaccinated and unvaccinated — to wear them. The CDC subsequently changed its recommendations and now says everyone should wear masks in indoor public places.