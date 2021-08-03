Editorial: Tulsa City Council, Legislature look at tenant rights

The City Council has formed a four-member working group to look for solutions to substandard housing in Tulsa.

The issue leaped to the public attention this summer when City Councilor Lori Decter Wright and state Rep. Melissa Provenzano brought media scrutiny to problems at the Vista Shadow Mountain apartment complex.

Residents in more than 100 units were forced out of their apartments after the complex was deemed uninhabitable. Tulsa’s fire marshal described conditions there as appalling.

The working group — Councilors Wright, Phil Lakin, Mykey Arthrell and Jeannie Cue — plans to have its work done by Oct. 1 because, as Lakin put it, “the longer it takes us, the more residents are negatively impacted without our knowledge.”

We fear that Wright is correct when she says the problems at Vista Shadow Mountain are far more common that the public realizes. Why were people willing to live in the conditions at the apartment complex? The logical answer is that they weren’t able to find affordable housing elsewhere that was better.