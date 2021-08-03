Editorial: Tulsa City Council, Legislature look at tenant rights

The City Council has formed a four-member working group to look for solutions to substandard housing in Tulsa.
The issue leaped to the public attention this summer when City Councilor Lori Decter Wright and state Rep. Melissa Provenzano brought media scrutiny to problems at the Vista Shadow Mountain apartment complex.
Residents in more than 100 units were forced out of their apartments after the complex was deemed uninhabitable. Tulsa’s fire marshal described conditions there as appalling.
The working group — Councilors Wright, Phil Lakin, Mykey Arthrell and Jeannie Cue — plans to have its work done by Oct. 1 because, as Lakin put it, “the longer it takes us, the more residents are negatively impacted without our knowledge.”
We fear that Wright is correct when she says the problems at Vista Shadow Mountain are far more common that the public realizes. Why were people willing to live in the conditions at the apartment complex? The logical answer is that they weren’t able to find affordable housing elsewhere that was better.
Let us be quick to say that not all landlords are bad landlords. Indeed, we believe most local landlords to be good landlords, working hard to provide good housing at fair prices with a modest amount of profit. They have bills to pay and families to support and are under a great deal of pressure. There are certainly bad tenants out there, too.
The biggest problems often come from out-of-state landlords who have learned that Oklahoma’s landlord-tenant law favors property owners. With lax inspections and pro-landlord eviction laws, they can cash rent checks and put little of the money back into the properties.
We wish the working group good luck and know they will scour the available resources in public housing, health, fire and police departments for a means to protect tenants.
In the end, though, we suspect the best solutions aren’t going to be found on the municipal level.
Tenant protection cries out for stricter statewide standards, and the basic landlord-tenant law hasn’t been updated since 1978. It’s time for a thorough rewrite and some rebalancing, including protection against eviction of tenants who file code complaints and an obligation to provide safe housing if rental property is uninhabitable. State law should also allow local governments greater freedom to create and enforce stronger regulations.
Legislative leaders have approved a bipartisan interim study request to look at those issues, which is encouraging, but a rival study has also been formed to look at “property rights” in the landlord-tenant law.
Reasonable reforms to rental property standards are possible without destroying property rights or driving small investors out of business. We encourage state and local officials to find a way to protect everyone involved and raise the standards of Tulsa rental property.
