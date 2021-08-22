Editorial: Tulsa City Council and Mayor G.T. Bynum must protect Tulsans from COVID-19

The Tulsa City Council will consider a municipal mask mandate Wednesday.

It’s a sad day for the city and the state because it marks the failure of our community to do commonsense things — in particular accepting vaccinations in enough numbers to slow the spread and limit the severity of COVID-19 and its delta variant.

The fate of the proposed requirement that people over the age of 4 in Tulsa wear masks when they go into most indoor public places is unclear.

Five councilors — a majority — have said they support the idea during earlier discussions, but six would be needed to pass the ordinance over Mayor G.T. Bynum’s veto.

Bynum hasn’t made a final comment on what he would do with the measure if it were to pass. He has implemented a policy requiring City Hall workers and visitors to wear masks in public areas but has also said the advice he has gotten from medical experts is more ambiguous than when he championed a previous successful mask ordinance that was in place 9½ months.

Bynum and local health leaders have rightly emphasized the primacy of vaccination as the best way to protect the public. We agree that the first line of protection is vaccination.