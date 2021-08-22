Editorial: Tulsa City Council and Mayor G.T. Bynum must protect Tulsans from COVID-19

The Tulsa City Council will consider a municipal mask mandate Wednesday.
It’s a sad day for the city and the state because it marks the failure of our community to do commonsense things — in particular accepting vaccinations in enough numbers to slow the spread and limit the severity of COVID-19 and its delta variant.
The fate of the proposed requirement that people over the age of 4 in Tulsa wear masks when they go into most indoor public places is unclear.
Five councilors — a majority — have said they support the idea during earlier discussions, but six would be needed to pass the ordinance over Mayor G.T. Bynum’s veto.
Bynum hasn’t made a final comment on what he would do with the measure if it were to pass. He has implemented a policy requiring City Hall workers and visitors to wear masks in public areas but has also said the advice he has gotten from medical experts is more ambiguous than when he championed a previous successful mask ordinance that was in place 9½ months.
Bynum and local health leaders have rightly emphasized the primacy of vaccination as the best way to protect the public. We agree that the first line of protection is vaccination.
But the city’s medical resources are becoming increasingly taxed by COVID’s spread among the unvaccinated population, making health care service insecure for all people — vaccinated and unvaccinated.
A new Tulsa mandate likely will face the same problems the previous ordinance did: contradictory situations in surrounding suburbs and in the state overall.
Northeastern Oklahoma has one health care system, centered in Tulsa. Taking a public health precaution in Tulsa but not elsewhere is a half-step at best. It opens up intensive care unit beds to be filled with sick people from the unmasked suburbs and outlying areas and leaves Tulsans with overburdened hospitals and the economic impact of the restrictions.
That understood, Tulsa should pass a mask requirement, even if suburbs and Gov. Kevin Stitt won’t follow suit. It will help protect our residents from sickness and ease issues for hospitals.
Our experience with the previous mask ordinance was that Tulsans were willing to follow it once it passed, and it worked. The disease’s spread was slowed, and lives were saved.
The earlier ordinance applied only to people age 10 and up, and, frankly, that might be the best place to start this time, too.
We wish it weren’t necessary, but the City Council should pass the mask requirement; Bynum should sign it; and Tulsans should obey it. It is, without exaggeration, a matter of life and death.
