Editorial: Tulsa celebrates Juneteenth, and soon the nation will, too

We welcome the news that the U.S. Senate has passed legislation making Juneteenth, or June 19, a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery.
The measure seems likely to get easy passage in the House, and President Joe Biden will likely sign off on the 12th national holiday.
Ending slavery was a gradual process starting with the Emancipation Proclamation, Sept. 22, 1862. On June 19, 1865, word of legal freedom reached enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, one of the final enclaves of slavery in the Confederacy. The process wouldn’t be completed until Dec. 6, 1865, with ratification of the 13th Amendment and the freeing of slaves in border states.
Tragically, emancipation was not the end of racial oppression in the United States, but it was a great step forward.
In 1980, Texas was first to recognize Juneteenth as a state holiday. Most states recognize the day in some manner, although it is not a state holiday in Oklahoma.
Previous tries at a national Juneteenth holiday failed. This year’s success was championed by Sens. Ed Markey of Massachusetts, Tina Smith of Minnesota and Cory Booker of New Jersey and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas — all Democrats.
In a statement Tuesday, Markey said the U.S. has “failed to acknowledge, address, and come to grips with our nation’s original sin of slavery.”
“Today’s Senate passage of our legislation to commemorate Juneteenth as a federal holiday will address this long-ignored gap in our history, recognize the wrong that was done, acknowledge the pain and suffering of generations of slaves and their descendants, and finally celebrate their freedom.”
Locally, Juneteenth 2021 will be marked with a free five-day celebration close on the heels of the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre.
Many planned events, including the Tulsa Juneteenth Block Party, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, are centered on Juneteenth Main Stage, 700 N. Greenwood Ave.
Cameo headlines Saturday’s events at 9:30 p.m.
The celebration also will include film screenings, an art exhibit and a wellness event. For full details, go to tulsajuneteenth.org.
As an opportunity to recognize the wrongs of the past and honor the power of Black culture, the official recognition of Juneteenth is overdue but worthy of celebrating nonetheless.
