Editorial: Tulsa celebrates Juneteenth, and soon the nation will, too

We welcome the news that the U.S. Senate has passed legislation making Juneteenth, or June 19, a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery.

The measure seems likely to get easy passage in the House, and President Joe Biden will likely sign off on the 12th national holiday.

Ending slavery was a gradual process starting with the Emancipation Proclamation, Sept. 22, 1862. On June 19, 1865, word of legal freedom reached enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, one of the final enclaves of slavery in the Confederacy. The process wouldn’t be completed until Dec. 6, 1865, with ratification of the 13th Amendment and the freeing of slaves in border states.

Tragically, emancipation was not the end of racial oppression in the United States, but it was a great step forward.

In 1980, Texas was first to recognize Juneteenth as a state holiday. Most states recognize the day in some manner, although it is not a state holiday in Oklahoma.

Previous tries at a national Juneteenth holiday failed. This year’s success was championed by Sens. Ed Markey of Massachusetts, Tina Smith of Minnesota and Cory Booker of New Jersey and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas — all Democrats.