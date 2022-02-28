Editorial: Tulsa celebrates growing economy with Milo's Tea

An expansion of Milo’s Tea Co. in the Tulsa area serves as an example of how good things happen when everyone works in one direction.

The Alabama-based producer of the all-natural, fresh-brewed teas and lemonade opened the $60 million production and distribution facility in the Cherokee Extension Industrial Park, north of Tulsa and west of Owasso, in 2020 after spending three years researching sites. It marked the first expansion outside of its home state.

This past week, the company announced an expansion to the 105,000-square-foot facility that will triple its gallon-making capacity. It will add 50 new jobs to its workforce of at least 110 workers. It is expected to be operational this summer.

Milo’s tea and lemonade have been growing in popularity, showing a 57.6% increase in sales in recent weeks, according to a story from reporter Rhett Morgan. Its refrigerated tea has jumped 11.9% in growth.