Editorial: Tulsa celebrates growing economy with Milo's Tea

An expansion of Milo’s Tea Co. in the Tulsa area serves as an example of how good things happen when everyone works in one direction.
The Alabama-based producer of the all-natural, fresh-brewed teas and lemonade opened the $60 million production and distribution facility in the Cherokee Extension Industrial Park, north of Tulsa and west of Owasso, in 2020 after spending three years researching sites. It marked the first expansion outside of its home state.
This past week, the company announced an expansion to the 105,000-square-foot facility that will triple its gallon-making capacity. It will add 50 new jobs to its workforce of at least 110 workers. It is expected to be operational this summer.
Milo’s tea and lemonade have been growing in popularity, showing a 57.6% increase in sales in recent weeks, according to a story from reporter Rhett Morgan. Its refrigerated tea has jumped 11.9% in growth.
The company originated as a hamburger joint founded in 1946 in Birmingham, Alabama, by the grandparents of Milo’s CEO, Tricia Wallwork. The family began putting the restaurant’s refrigerated tea in stores in 1989 and then sold its chain of restaurants in 2002 to focus exclusively Milo’s Tea.
Milo’s Tea products are distributed in 50 states, with sales more than tripling since 2014.
When Tulsa was chosen, Wallwork said the city’s philanthropic and family-centric culture was a draw.
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a press release that the city’s quality water was likely another factor. He previously mentioned that the company filled a tanker truck with Tulsa water, drove it to the Alabama plant and put the water through the brewing process to ensure that it tasted like its original recipe.
Recruitment was an effort among many economic development partners, including the city, county and state, along with the Tulsa Regional Chamber and the Cherokee Nation. The prosperity of the company is helping the city’s bottom line.
We congratulate Milo’s Tea on its success in Tulsa and appreciate the commitment and partnership it forged with our city. <&rule>
