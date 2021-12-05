Editorial: Tulsa arts garner international attention during difficult time for the industry

A tough couple of years brought on by a pandemic hasn’t stopped Tulsa from getting global buzz for its arts.

Just last month, The Economist highlighted the Bob Dylan Center as one of the world’s most “noteworthy museums” to open next year. Also mentioned were the Museum of Broadway in New York City and a new national museum in Oslo, Norway.

The Bob Dylan Center opens May 10 in the downtown Tulsa Arts District with more than 100,000 artifacts related to the Nobel Prize-winning singer-songwriter. The collection will include unreleased recordings, notebooks, letters, artwork and other manuscripts.

Greenwood Rising is among 20 nominees in USA Today’s Best New Attraction competition. The Gathering Place won in 2019.