Editorial: Tulsa-area public teachers deserving of education Oscar

Excellence is happening in Oklahoma public schools, as shown last week when two Tulsa-area educators were surprised by the announcement that they had won one of their profession’s top national honors.

Tamarah Danzy, science teacher and cheer coach at the Union 8th Grade Center, and Aubrey Flowers, principal at Tulsa’s Council Oak Elementary School, were named winners of the Milken Educator Award.

For perspective, it has been likened to the Academy Awards, the Emmys and the Heisman Trophy. It’s a big deal.

Only 63 educators nationally this year received the award, and only two from Oklahoma. Danzy and Flowers each received $25,000 and a host of professional development resources.

The Milken Family Foundation, based in California, has spent 35 years targeting the nation’s top educators to provide them with access to networking opportunities, development tools and money to further their careers in education.

To date, more than 2,800 awards have been given, totaling $70 million. In Oklahoma, only 32 educators have won the Milken Educator Award.

Danzy and Flowers are joining an exclusive club.

“You can’t apply, and we don’t accept nominations — we find you,” said Greg Gallagher, senior program director at the Milken Family Foundation.

In the announcement at their schools, State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister gave some reasons why these Oklahoma educators came to the attention of the Milken Family Foundation.

Flowers demonstrated leadership in building consensus and respect within the school community during the process of renaming it. The school had been named for Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. She also continued to boost the school’s already top reading and math scores and adapted to virtual learning during the pandemic in a way to help struggling students.

Danzy was selected for the way she incorporates hands-on lessons and independent research. Her approach weaves reading, writing and technology into her science lessons.

With recent attacks on public education by state leaders, this is a reminder that good things are happening in our public classrooms. Good people are dedicating their lives to ensuring that all Oklahoma students get a quality education.

We join with others who are proud to have such great educators in our public schools and offer our congratulations. We also thank the Milken Family Foundation for their commitment to improving education by rewarding top educators.

These educators stand as inspirations, and we look forward to their continued contribution to Oklahoma students.

