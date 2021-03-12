Editorial: Tribes, Oklahoma need to resolve issues left by the U.S. Supreme Court's McGirt ruling

Viewed from a practical perspective, the state doesn't have much leverage in any dispute involving the U.S. Supreme Court's McGirt decision. So diplomacy based on respect and mutual needs are not only the best solution available, but the only one likely to work.
Last year, the high court ruled that Congress never dissolved the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation, which includes most of Tulsa. The ruling means the state has no criminal jurisdiction in cases that involve Native American defendants or victims within the Creek Nation. Those cases can only be tried by the tribe or the federal government.
Last week, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals extended that ruling to the Cherokee and Chickasaw Nations, and it seems likely to apply eventually to the Seminole and Choctaw Nations, too.
While the rulings have been narrowly written to only apply to criminal cases, Chief Justice John Roberts said in his dissent on the McGirt case that the ruling, "creates significant uncertainty for the state's continuing authority over any area that touches Indian affairs, ranging from zoning and taxation to family and environmental law."
Gov. Kevin Stitt and some prosecutors have sounded alarms that McGirt could undermine law and order in the state.
Unless the Supreme Court changes its mind, which isn't likely, the only way to undo the McGirt decision would be by congressional dissolution of the reservations, which is even less likely. Alternatively, Congress could allow the state and the tribes to work out problems through negotiated compacts, which is the more promising and best alternative.
The McGirt decision isn't without costs for the tribes. The Creek Nation has seen 30 times as many criminal cases in its judicial system since the decision, along with significant increases in protective orders and traffic cases, KWGS recently reported. The tribe has added a district court judge and is reworking its criminal code.
In a meeting with the Tulsa World editorial board last week, Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said his tribe's potential cost of scaling up a full law enforcement and judicial system to deal with a post-McGirt situation could be as much as $35 million a year, expenses that may or may not be picked up by the federal government.
Beyond that, the tribes' citizens are also Oklahoma citizens. They have an interest in law and order and in a stable business environment.
The best way forward is for Congress to authorize the tribes and state to create a compact to allows state prosecution of criminals in most tribal land without any reduction of the tribes' sovereignty. Other McGirt issues should similarly be resolved through compacts negotiated on the basis of common interests.
While relations between the tribes and the state haven't been good since Stitt unsuccessfully went after the tribe's gambling profits, Hoskin said he thinks there's good reason to think the tribes and the state can work out a deal. He had kind words for some of the people working on behalf of the state, including Attorney General Mike Hunter and Ryan Leonard, special counsel to Stitt for Native American affairs.
The McGirt decision rewrote the book on Oklahoma history and law, but it didn't create an atmosphere beyond the ability of those in leadership positions to resolve. It's in everyone's best interest that they do so with all due speed.
