 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Editorial: Tribes, Oklahoma need to resolve issues left by the U.S. Supreme Court's McGirt ruling

Editorial: Tribes, Oklahoma need to resolve issues left by the U.S. Supreme Court's McGirt ruling

{{featured_button_text}}
July 9, 2020: U.S. Supreme Court's 5-4 decision (copy)

Last year, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation was never dissolved for Congress. The same facts almost certainly also apply to the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw and Seminole Nations, which cover most of eastern Oklahoma. 

 AP Photo

Viewed from a practical perspective, the state doesn't have much leverage in any dispute involving the U.S. Supreme Court's McGirt decision. So diplomacy based on respect and mutual needs are not only the best solution available, but the only one likely to work.

Last year, the high court ruled that Congress never dissolved the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation, which includes most of Tulsa. The ruling means the state has no criminal jurisdiction in cases that involve Native American defendants or victims within the Creek Nation. Those cases can only be tried by the tribe or the federal government.

Last week, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals extended that ruling to the Cherokee and Chickasaw Nations, and it seems likely to apply eventually to the Seminole and Choctaw Nations, too.

While the rulings have been narrowly written to only apply to criminal cases, Chief Justice John Roberts said in his dissent on the McGirt case that the ruling, "creates significant uncertainty for the state's continuing authority over any area that touches Indian affairs, ranging from zoning and taxation to family and environmental law."

Gov. Kevin Stitt and some prosecutors have sounded alarms that McGirt could undermine law and order in the state. 

Unless the Supreme Court changes its mind, which isn't likely, the only way to undo the McGirt decision would be by congressional dissolution of the reservations, which is even less likely. Alternatively, Congress could allow the state and the tribes to work out problems through negotiated compacts, which is the more promising and best alternative.

The McGirt decision isn't without costs for the tribes. The Creek Nation has seen 30 times as many criminal cases in its judicial system since the decision, along with significant increases in protective orders and traffic cases, KWGS recently reported. The tribe has added a district court judge and is reworking its criminal code.

In a meeting with the Tulsa World editorial board last week, Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said his tribe's potential cost of scaling up a full law enforcement and judicial system to deal with a post-McGirt situation could be as much as $35 million a year, expenses that may or may not be picked up by the federal government. 

Beyond that, the tribes' citizens are also Oklahoma citizens. They have an interest in law and order and in a stable business environment. 

The best way forward is for Congress to authorize the tribes and state to create a compact to allows state prosecution of criminals in most tribal land without any reduction of the tribes' sovereignty. Other McGirt issues should similarly be resolved through compacts negotiated on the basis of common interests. 

While relations between the tribes and the state haven't been good since Stitt unsuccessfully went after the tribe's gambling profits, Hoskin said he thinks there's good reason to think the tribes and the state can work out a deal. He had kind words for some of the people working on behalf of the state, including Attorney General Mike Hunter and Ryan Leonard, special counsel to Stitt for Native American affairs.

The McGirt decision rewrote the book on Oklahoma history and law, but it didn't create an atmosphere beyond the ability of those in leadership positions to resolve. It's in everyone's best interest that they do so with all due speed.

Featured video:

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Editorial: Keep praying for Office Sean Love and his family
Editorial

Editorial: Keep praying for Office Sean Love and his family

  • Updated

In crisis moments such as the one recently experienced by Love, the community automatically offers to do all that it can, the editorial says. We offer our concern, our hope and our continuing commitment to make society safer for everyone, including our police. But often that doesn't seem like enough.

Editorial: Gathering Place is named the best park in the nation... and who could disagree?
Editorial

Editorial: Gathering Place is named the best park in the nation... and who could disagree?

  • Updated

The latest victory reflects that Gathering Place remained vital in 2020, despite  COVID-19 and the necessary safety precautions that came with it, the editorial says. The pandemic forced the park to close for several months and to limit hours and access to some areas, but it still brought in more than 2.2 million visitors on the year, a remarkable achievement given the circumstances.

Editorial: New vaccine to ramp up Oklahoma rollout by month's end
Editorial

Editorial: New vaccine to ramp up Oklahoma rollout by month's end

  • Updated

In a recent meeting with the Tulsa World editorial board, Gov. Kevin Stitt said the vaccine supply and demand situation is likely to flip soon, the editorial says. Instead of there being more demand than supply, supply will outpace demand in the state by the end of March or early April, he predicted. That would be a welcome turn of events for sure.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News