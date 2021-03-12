Editorial: Tribes, Oklahoma need to resolve issues left by the U.S. Supreme Court's McGirt ruling

Viewed from a practical perspective, the state doesn't have much leverage in any dispute involving the U.S. Supreme Court's McGirt decision. So diplomacy based on respect and mutual needs are not only the best solution available, but the only one likely to work.

Last year, the high court ruled that Congress never dissolved the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation, which includes most of Tulsa. The ruling means the state has no criminal jurisdiction in cases that involve Native American defendants or victims within the Creek Nation. Those cases can only be tried by the tribe or the federal government.

Last week, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals extended that ruling to the Cherokee and Chickasaw Nations, and it seems likely to apply eventually to the Seminole and Choctaw Nations, too.

While the rulings have been narrowly written to only apply to criminal cases, Chief Justice John Roberts said in his dissent on the McGirt case that the ruling, "creates significant uncertainty for the state's continuing authority over any area that touches Indian affairs, ranging from zoning and taxation to family and environmental law."

Gov. Kevin Stitt and some prosecutors have sounded alarms that McGirt could undermine law and order in the state.