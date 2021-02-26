Editorial: Tribal members are people, not cars

Jeep needs to heed the words of Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr., and stop using the tribe's name to market its vehicles.

In a long-overdue national awakening of the harm caused by using indigenous and racial minority people to brand products, it's time to re-name those SUVs.

Tribal members are people, not cars or sports teams.

A statement released by Amsterdam-based Stellantis, Jeep's parent company, said the name was "nurtured over the years" to honor Native American people.

No matter the time and money invested, the leader of the specific Native American tribe being used to sell their vehicles says it isn't an appropriate way to honor his people and traditions.

That ought to be enough for the company to make changes.

In Car and Driver magazine, Hoskin said corporations must end using Native American names, images and mascots for branding.

"I’m sure this comes from a place that is well-intended, but it does not honor us by having our name plastered on the side of a car …