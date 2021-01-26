Editorial: Transparency in government isn't transparency if it comes with disease

Top legislative leaders are promising quick legislative action to renew the so-called Zoom exception to the Open Meeting Act.

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck last spring, lawmakers quickly passed short-term legislation allowing city, county and state boards and commissions that are covered by the Open Meeting Act to meet electronically with fewer impediments.

The new law included safeguards to make sure the public was still able to keep an eye on its government, and, on balance, it worked well.

There were some holes in those safeguards and those determined to meet in secret found ways to abuse the situation. But there were also obvious advantages: For the most part, the public was able to see what was happening without anyone being exposed to a potentially deadly virus.

Then, with the pandemic still raging, the exception expired in November. That put the public and members of those boards and commissions — mostly volunteers, many at high risk of COVID-19 complications — in danger.

House Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols is promising remarkably quick action by Oklahoma legislative standards. He says he hopes to have legislation in front of the governor very quickly after the Legislature convenes Monday