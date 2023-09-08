Tulsa Public Schools was improved by the more than eight years under Superintendent Deborah Gist, who will be leaving Sept. 15. She requested the mutual separation in an effort to spare students and families the wrath of a hostile political state takeover.

Gist started in TPS in July 2015 after serving as the Rhode Island state superintendent, where she gained a reputation as a reformer. Her hiring was controversial over fears she would be too friendly with charter and voucher movements. That proved to be an unfounded fear.

TPS is a challenging urban district in that it educates the brightest and most struggling students. It is a diverse district with each school facing unique needs — some bumping up against effects of generational poverty and societal failures and others requiring more higher-academic offerings. It is not a monolithic district and more than a single grade or test score.

Most urban superintendents leave after about four years, but Gist bucked that trend. She grew up in Tulsa, graduating from Memorial High School before continuing her education and starting her career. Gist viewed TPS not as a job, but as her home.

Among her achievements:

• Creation of the North Tulsa Education Task Force. North Tulsa residents redesigned the McLain High School feeder pattern and programs. Gist's approach was to remain hands-off to let the community tell administrators and board what it wanted in their schools;

• Expansion of dual language programming;

• Creation of the state’s only public Montessori programs at Emerson, Eugene Field and Grissom elementary schools;

• Launch of the EDGE (Earn a Degree, Graduate Early) programs at McLain and Memorial high schools. Students can graduate with both a high school diploma and associate's degree;

• Expansion of the Tulsa Virtual Academy. Previously, the district's only online option was through an alternative site and limited to secondary students;

• Aligned grade configurations in elementary schools to end at fifth grade. Previously, some elementary schools went through sixth grade;

• Marched with teachers and education supporters on the 110-mile trek in March 2018 to the State Capitol during a walkout in advocacy for more funding and resources; and

• Oversaw annual budgets ranging from $545 million to $700 million, totaling nearly $5 billion.

When Gist interacted with students, she brought an energy to ensure all children and youth felt welcomed in TPS.

Under Gist, TPS created and implemented a multi-grade curriculum on the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and championed the rights of LGBTQ+ students.

Her efforts of inclusion brought the predictable pushback from conservatives, but she was right to stand up for marginalized students and demand greater equity.

We didn't always agree with Gist; no leader is perfect. But, she evolved into a stellar superintendent, and we never doubted her competency, sincerity and priority of students. Even in disagreement, she remained accessible and willing to talk through differences.

It is regretful that political machinations of anti-public education zealots, particularly among those living outside TPS, played a role in her decision to leave.

TPS made strides under Gist, and we thank her for her dedication and service.