Editorial: TPS Superintendent Deborah Gist fights back against Gov. Kevin Stitt's attacks

Editorial: TPS Superintendent Deborah Gist fights back against Gov. Kevin Stitt's attacks

TPS FIRST DAY

Michael Hendricks teaches his 5th grade English Language Arts class virtually from his classroom at Wayman Tisdale Fine Arts Academy in August.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

We stand with Tulsa Superintendent Deborah Gist.

On Monday, Gov. Kevin Stitt took another unnecessary and uninformed swipe at Tulsa Public Schools leaders during his State of the State address, attacking the district’s decision to keep students in distance learning. He believes in local control, as long it suits him.

Gist shot back on social media.

“Our governor is a bully,” she wrote “...For months, he targeted our district and our decisions with inaccurate and uninformed statements. He never once reached out to us directly. I tried, without success, to reach out to him.

“… We (have) one of the highest COVID rates in the entire world. Our governor has done very little to address that. …We are managing … his failed leadership.”

Stitt’s public and consistent attack on TPS has nothing to do with education or public safety and everything to do with politics. It does not provide needed resources, guidance or solutions to schools. It sows political wedges, anxiety and anger.

Throwing these volleys without speaking to district officials shows an arrogance of power. Gist calls him a bully, and we agree.

TPS went into distance learning last March, and officials re-evaluated the decision at different points, leaning on local health department data and available research.

Stitt took a hands-off approach as the pandemic raged in Oklahoma to extreme levels. The things he did and refused to do made the pandemic worse in the state.

Unled from the governor’s office, cities and school districts made decisions on their own. Nearly all schools have gone to distance learning at times due to outbreaks, creating other obstacles including teacher shortages.

No authoritative research exists for the best education model for a pandemic. What is known comes from limited samples and anecdotal evidence.

Gist announced Monday she sees reason to think students could return to the classroom as soon as Feb. 22, citing consistent declines in Tulsa’s COVID-19 rates. The goal is to bring back TPS student safely once based on data, not wishes and politics.

TPS has made hard choices in the public’s interest. It has helped keep infection rates lower, saving children, students, staff and their families.

Stitt ought to recognize the hard work under difficult circumstances by educators. Instead, he choose discouragements and discord.

Gist did what the governor has yet to show: tough decision-making in the face of adversity and unpopular opinion. That’s what strong leaders do.

