Editorial: TPS returning to classrooms an optimistic move but one to take with caution

But, the district must be flexible, and the community needs to step up with help.

TPS has been a target of Gov. Kevin Stitt and other advocates for in-person learning, often making inapt comparisons to other districts.

With more buildings, staff, geographic area and at-risk populations to oversee, TPS is unique in northeastern Oklahoma.

Many districts with in-person options have been forced into distance learning from time to time due to outbreaks. This becomes more complicated in bigger districts.

The greater danger for COVID-19 spread in schools is not among students, but among adult staff and to families of students.

If the state is pushing the school doors open, state leaders need to get vaccines to teachers now. No one should be forced to work in an environment where they feel unsafe.

How the state and districts treat teachers and staff during the pandemic will determine faculty retention, which is critical to recovering from the pandemic’s damage.