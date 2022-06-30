Editorial: TPS offers students an early start at getting into aviation workforce

With aviation workforce shortages forecast to worsen, Tulsa Public Schools steps up with a new program preparing students for lucrative-paying jobs in the field.

It helps boost the employment base in aviation and offers an early alternative to high school students who are interested in hands-on careers that don’t require college degrees.

The Choose Aerospace program launches in the fall at East Central High School to provide students a sequence of classes that will prepare them to pass the Federal Aviation Administration’s mechanic certification exam. The national program was piloted last year and included Okmulgee High School.

It’s a program that will aid the industry in filling nearly 626,000 open jobs in the next two decades.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the average wage of an aircraft mechanic and service technician is $31.43 an hour, or $65,380 annually. But some wages reach into six figures.

Importantly, this program gives students an educational alternative beginning their freshman year. Too many students are losing interest in school between their middle school and upper-class years. CareerTech and concurrent college enrollment programs are typically offered to juniors and seniors.

Designed as a four-year program, Choose Aerospace provides students an early introduction to the industry with an opportunity to earn credits starting as freshmen. Those who find interest in their later high school years can still enroll and complete the courses at a faster pace.

CareerTech offers aviation mechanic programs but cannot meet the demand. Last year, 275 students statewide completed the program, according to a story from reporter Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton.

This innovative program shows that public educational institutions do not need to compete to provide students with options. There do not have to be winners and losers in education; plenty of room exists for different alternatives.

