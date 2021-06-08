Editorial: TPS needs passage of bond package to improve education

The TPS bond process has been efficient, transparent and successful. It took the Tulsa district years to catch up with the suburban districts that had been approving bonds for decades.

A typical TPS classroom now has most items purchased through bonds, from desks to computers to smartboards. Bonds have paid for teacher professional development and student programs like STEM, fine arts and sports.

Voters have been consistent in recent years in supporting bonds for the TPS district to remain competitive. There is no reason to stop now.

Bond elections typically bring out the anti-tax voters. With this one, opposition emerged with arguments disagreeing with administrative decisions unrelated to bond packages.

None are good enough reasons to deny needed material to the children it will serve. To use a metaphor, that is biting off your nose to spite your face.

School districts have become reliant on bonds to make up for funding cuts by the state Legislature. State funding is almost entirely used for teacher and staff salaries and benefits.

The TPS bond package was developed by a 35-member citizens committee and will be overseen by a different volunteer citizen committee.