Editorial: TPS needs champions to defend against unfair political targeting

Tulsa Public Schools has been unfairly downgraded in accreditation, and city leaders appear reluctant to be its defenders. That’s not good for Tulsa.

It’s obvious that the Oklahoma State Board of Education, with the exception of member Carlisha Williams Bradley, has become an anti-public school kangaroo court. Gone are the days of advocating for public education and its teachers. Now it’s about punishment and disrespect.

The board showed its stripes in actions against TPS and Mustang, both accused of violating the national embarrassment known as House Bill 1775. It forbids teachers from implementing lessons that would make students feel bad about their race.

Mustang self-reported a possible violation that was dealt with internally. TPS faced an allegation from one teacher about a training for teachers that mentioned implicit bias. The Education Department’s attorney, Brad Clark, said the training materials were fine but that an audio of the session violated the “spirit” of the law.

Tulsa World reporter Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton reviewed the training session and found that Clark either mischaracterized or fabricated the facts. The presenter read directly from the training materials with no elaboration or discussion.

The board did not review the evidence or allow the districts due process. Board member Estela Hernandez said she wanted to use TPS as an example, pushing for a harsher punishment. To be consistent, the board did the same with Mustang.

TPS and Mustang public schools officials unsuccessfully urged the state school board in a meeting last week to reverse its decision.

Those speaking for Mustang included the city’s mayor, and two Republicans lawmakers criticized the board’s actions toward Mustang schools. Those lawmakers — Sen. Paul Rosino and Rep. Brian Hill — voted for HB 1775, along with all Republican legislators.

Meanwhile, TPS officials have been going it alone, except for a few Democratic state lawmakers, though they were egregiously treated.

A group of conservative elected leaders are targeting TPS to gain political points, not to improve public education. This use of a state platform to pick on TPS directly affects other city efforts, particularly in business recruitment and growth.

TPS has problems; all districts face challenges at the moment. Its biggest problem is finding qualified teachers while Oklahoma is expected to set another record in emergency certifications.

Tulsa’s unique obstacles are in the high rates of poverty, special education, English language learners and adverse childhood experiences.

For Tulsa to move forward, it must have a strong education system. TPS needs champions — particularly from Republican leaders — right now against what appears to be a concerted state effort to tear it down with extremist distortions.

We can advocate for TPS while also acknowledging and working on its weaknesses. We can disagree with administrative decisions as long as our disagreements are rooted in truth and respect.

City leaders must step up. Find out what is actually happening in TPS classrooms from those on the frontlines. We need leaders willing to stand up to power and call out injustice when it happens.