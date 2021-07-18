Editorial: TPS leading way on teaching race, gender with accurate history

The law and the rules will create a chilling effect for teachers, who could opt to play it safe by not approaching challenging subjects at all. That leads to a poor quality of education and an incomplete understanding of history.

After the rules were passed, Tulsa Public Schools leaders said the law would change nothing in the district’s curriculum.

“As a public school district, we owe it to the communities we serve to teach the truth — our children and families need and deserve nothing less,” TPS spokeswoman Emma Garrett-Nelson said in a written statement.

TPS is giving students an accurate — and at times painful, difficult, and uncomfortable — history, and will continue to do so, she said.

It was a bold statement, and one that showed TPS has the backs of its educators, who can teach history with intellectual honesty and accuracy. The district won’t shrink from difficult topics.

TPS has a multicultural student body coming from diverse homes among race, religion, political leanings, immigration status and gender identification. The demographics mirror the changing composition of the nation.