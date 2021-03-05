Editorial: TPS creates a rich curriculum to take a deep dive in race massacre

Tulsa Public Schools is creating an innovative and in-depth curriculum around the 1921 race massacre, enhancing student education.

The state mandates the race massacre be part of high school history courses. TPS is expanding on that, incorporating lessons into each level starting in third grade.

Eventually, units will be developed for kindergarten through second grades, too.

Much can be learned from the Tulsa tragedy that shaped the history of the city. By examining different perspectives, students can discuss topics including community, relationships, racism and gentrification.

Even skills like map-reading or business principles can be applied. The approach sharpens critical thinking and abilities in research, problem-solving, analysis and discussion.

History is about much more than knowing facts of an event. It gives opportunities for people to learn from the past to make a better tomorrow.

For too long, Tulsa and Oklahoma residents were kept from even knowing about the massacre. Schools were part of a general cover-up of 1921’s horrors. It took generations for the story to come into the light for examination.