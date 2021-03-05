Editorial: TPS creates a rich curriculum to take a deep dive in race massacre

Tulsa Public Schools is creating an innovative and in-depth curriculum around the 1921 race massacre, enhancing student education.
The state mandates the race massacre be part of high school history courses. TPS is expanding on that, incorporating lessons into each level starting in third grade.
Eventually, units will be developed for kindergarten through second grades, too.
Much can be learned from the Tulsa tragedy that shaped the history of the city. By examining different perspectives, students can discuss topics including community, relationships, racism and gentrification.
Even skills like map-reading or business principles can be applied. The approach sharpens critical thinking and abilities in research, problem-solving, analysis and discussion.
History is about much more than knowing facts of an event. It gives opportunities for people to learn from the past to make a better tomorrow.
For too long, Tulsa and Oklahoma residents were kept from even knowing about the massacre. Schools were part of a general cover-up of 1921’s horrors. It took generations for the story to come into the light for examination.
The massacre is a tragedy residents still grapple with a century later. It’s a sin the city is still trying to make right. Refusing to address it for so long only made the issue far worse.
By weaving lessons from the massacre into Tulsa classrooms, students have a safe place to tackle the topics that adults sometimes shrink from.
It’s also appropriate for Tulsa schools to take the lead on this project. Youth growing up in Tulsa need to be fully conversant about the massacre.
A team of TPS teachers is working on the curriculum, which will incorporate resources and input from community partners including the Greenwood Cultural Center.
The lessons will be woven into different subjects to avoid repetition. The curriculum will offer a way to examine a critical moment in local history through various lenses with a focus on the future.
We thank the educators and others who have dedicated their time to build the curriculum. Credit also goes to the district leadership, which recognized this as an important priority for TPS. The expanded curriculum shows the type of leadership, collaboration and progress the district and city need.
