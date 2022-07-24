Editorial: TPS board need to continue with efforts to be more effective

The recent quarreling between Tulsa Public Schools board members resolved itself with an overflow crowd and re-vote to pass a consent agenda on routine items.

It should never again take this kind of effort to pay basic bills. The in-fighting among the board harms students and also reflects poorly on the city.

No business wants to locate where its locally elected officials bicker constantly. No one wants their kids at a district where board members can’t get along. And, no one wants to work for a dysfunctional board.

Now that the brouhaha has passed, there are lessons to take from it.

For background, this started at the July 11 regular meeting when three board members — Jerry Griffin, Jennettie Marshall and E’Lena Ashley — walked out due to personal grudges, procedural objections and political ideology. A meeting three days later attracted an emotional crowd. It took about one hour and 40 minutes to pass the consent agenda.

It became clear a couple of board members had not done their homework. In particular, Ashley’s questions were often answered with the phrase “…as read in your packet…,” indicating she neglected to read information sent to her. Ashley didn’t realize a contract RFP she requested was already in her possession.

A bright spot came after the contentious portion passed, and the crowd left. That meeting was part of a larger retreat to improve board management and share student data, as led by A.J. Crabill and Cindy Elsbernd of the Council of the Great City Schools.

The group has been working with the TPS board for more than a year to reorganize meetings to focus on student outcomes. That means members must be engaged in committee work, read pre-sent materials and strengthen communication with administration, fellow board members and constituents.

Governing is hard, tedious work requiring a give-and-take. When done well, it can be transformative. Crabill noted, “If leadership cannot get focused, don’t expect the system to be focused.” Wise words. Without the crowd, the theatrics subsided, another positive indicator.

In addition, each member will get training from the Oklahoma State School Boards Association. Oklahoma law requires board members complete certain courses within 15 months of election or appointment. That training goes over finance, ethics, the state’s open meeting and records laws and other public service- and school-related information.

We suggest getting that training earlier than later. Also, members districts, like TPS, can call OSSBA attorneys for questions at no cost. That can help sort out problems before going DEFCON 1.

All this ought to help avoid a repeat of what happened on July 11. Board members should ask questions and voice disagreements and concerns. But, they also must find common ground with their colleagues, prepare for meetings and not waste time.

Schools are being politicized with groups of anti-public education activists and culture warriors showing up at meetings. They revel in the chaos. We are encouraged the TPS board worked through this and are moving forward with extra training.

We hope they ignore the divisive rhetoric. The work of the TPS board is too important to fall in a political trap.

Featured video: