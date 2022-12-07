Editorial: TPS board must end its ability to choose among 15 redistricting maps

The ongoing indecisiveness of Tulsa Public Schools board members over routine redistricting has led to a significant consequence and doesn’t reflect well on the board’s ability to govern.

Three board members — Jerry Griffin, Jennettie Marshall and E’Lena Ashley — led this slow roll based on naiveté of the process and anxiety of change.

We understand wanting to be careful and cautious, but this has turned into an ineffective lethargy.

State law requires that TPS every 10 years realign its districts’ boundaries to reflect changes in the U.S. Census. The board is legally required to draw those districts as close to equal in population as possible, with no more than a 10% variation between the largest and smallest districts. The variation now stands at 17.4% when taking new precinct boundaries into account.

For decades, INCOG has specialized in government redistricting along with other infrastructure- and population-based planning. Like in previous years, the agency has taken the lead in the TPS redistricting.

Board members have known since early September this must be done, and the district has engaged in multiple avenues to collect patron feedback. The final deadline is Dec. 31, but a decision was needed before Nov. 18 to meet an election-related deadline.

The November date was when the Tulsa County Election Board called for an election resolution for the TPS District 1 seat. By missing that deadline, the board set itself in conflict with election timelines.

Last week, the Tulsa County Election Board and Oklahoma State Election Board contacted the TPS attorney to notify the board about the implication of its delays, according to a story from reporter Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton.

Yet when the district’s attorney was to give an update at a special meeting Thursday, Marshall objected, saying he was not explicitly listed on the agenda to speak and called it “deceptive.” Griffin attempted to adjourn the meeting within minutes of it starting.

Getting all the information, particularly if it warns of problems, is not deceptive. It’s due diligence and could have been avoided if this were completed earlier.

Election boards had requested the new boundaries not be split precincts, which INCOG provided in previous maps. Because of the board’s lag, now District 1 boundaries cannot be changed and precincts in two counties will be split.

Fortunately, the District 1 population is within the 10% variance.

Part of the problem are board members not having gone through the process. That is understandable and why they must listen to experts with experience in this area. This is not new; there are models for how reapportionment has been done.

Also, there is fear that some schools will be in different districts. Again, that’s understandable but a natural evolution of city demographic changes. Shifts happen every decade at every government level.

On Thursday, the TPS board will have another listening session and consider new maps from INCOG. This will make 15 total maps presented.

TPS is the only district in the metro area that hasn’t been able to finish reapportionment. Board members have dithered long enough.

It’s time to make a decision. In the future, we urge board members to listen to the experts, be mindful of time and find ways to get at common ground faster.