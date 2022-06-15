Editorial: TPD chief shows leadership in honest discussion about gun safety

Good for Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin for being honest about gun violence and providing ideas for solutions.

Public officials are dancing over themselves to not comment about possible gun safety reforms. Or, it's more of the same — a love affair with the Second Amendment elevating it above other rights in its complete lack of limits.

That absolutist view has put Americans, and police, in danger.

Mass shootings are now the U.S. norm, recently taking the lives of four innocent people and the gunman at a Saint Francis campus building. One of the guns used was purchased within hours of the killings.

Police are routinely rounding up semi-automatic weapons and other firearms from people who shouldn't have them, prompting Franklin to call it the "wild, wild West." Tulsa is on par to surpass last year's homicides.

Franklin is no political animal or firebrand. He's usually circumspect when asked for his opinion, opting instead to focus on what the law says to enforce.

But, when asked recently by reporter Kevin Canfield about what's making life more deadly for Tulsa residents and officers, he was specific: the state’s "constitutional" carry law, straw purchases and “ghost guns” — untraceable weapons made from kits.

Constitutional carry is the marketing term given to the 2019 law that allows Oklahomans to carry a firearm in the open without a permit or training. When a person with a clean record buys a firearm for a person not legally allowed to have one is a straw purchase.

Both are upping the risk for Oklahomans.

Just as Franklin could point to three problems, he offered specific solutions, too.

Those include shortening the time it takes the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms to trace guns used in crimes; requiring individuals selling guns to follow the same gun registration practices as federally licensed firearms dealers; and mandating serial numbers on ghost guns.

In addition, Franklin generally supports improving background checks, increasing funding for mental health services and encouraging red flag laws in some situations.

Red flag laws allow police and others to petition a court to temporarily seize a person’s firearms if deemed a risk to themselves or others, similar to obtaining a warrant. Oklahoma banned approval of red flag laws with the 2020 passage of Senate Bill 1081, sponsored by Sen. Nathan Dahm of Broken Arrow and signed into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt.

The bipartisan gun safety bill being negotiated in the U.S. Senate includes the possibility for red flag laws. Franklin said his support of those depends on the effects on police.

"I think there has to be some balance struck between everyone’s Second Amendment right and safety," he said. "And those lawmakers are going to have to come up with what that balance is."

What Franklin suggests are not radical ideas or will end gun violence. But, it's a start.

We thank Franklin for being a leader on this, unafraid to speak truth and bold enough to propose fixes.

A majority of Oklahomans say they respect the rule of law and law enforcement. If so, then they need to listen to what Franklin has to say. He comes at this issue with authority, experience and common sense.

