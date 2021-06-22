Editorial: Too few Oklahoma youths are protected against COVID-19

The law also prohibits public schools from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations and only allows school boards to require that students wear masks after consulting with a local health officials and, then, only if the governor has signed a state of emergency that includes the district’s portion of the state.

Obviously, this is an issue for parents to take very seriously.

Children are generally less likely to suffer from severe effects of COVID-19, but some have become seriously ill and have died. Children also can pass the disease on to others at greater risk from the disease.

Another legitimate concern is what we don’t know about the long-term effects of COVID-19. We have less than two years of information on what happens when people are infected.

A childhood infection with chicken pox can be a matter of a simple rash and a fever, but the varicella-zoster virus remains in nerve cells after the infection has healed and can reactivate as shingles — a painful cluster of short-lived blisters — in older adults and people who have weakened immune systems.

Oklahoma’s vaccination progress has stalled. Only 35% of vaccination-eligible state residents — 1.16 million people — are fully immunized, according to the state data released Thursday.