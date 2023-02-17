Tulsa certainly needs the pending tiny-home developments to keep people from homelessness and expand housing options for lower-income residents. It’s part of a wider city housing initiative.

It’s understandable why residents would be leery of the tiny-home projects coming into their neighborhoods. It’s new; it’s unknown and it’s housing people who may have dubious backgrounds.

That doesn’t mean these projects will cause problems or won’t work. It doesn’t mean the people being helped won’t be good neighbors. The city has experienced successful housing programs that cater to clients needing social and health supports, such as those operated by the Mental Health Association Oklahoma.

The tiny-home projects will be in different sections of the city developed by two different nonprofits modeled on programs in Austin and Springfield, Missouri.

This past week, residents from north Tulsa began pushing back against the City Lights Foundation’s three-phase plan to build 75 homes on a 22.3 acre site south of 46th Street North and east of Peoria Avenue. The property was donated by Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma and the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tulsa.

The village will comprise 25 triplexes in a gated community with security, laundry services, a community center, gardens and wraparound social services. It will serve people transitioning out of homelessness. Residents will pay about $400 to live in the 400-square-foot homes.

Residents are worried it will lower home values and increase foot traffic. North Tulsa has a history of housing projects bringing more harm than good, so the skepticism is justified.

What ought to be considered is the approval of the project from City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper.

Hall-Harper’s track record as a city councilor is one of uncompromising dedication to progressive developments in District 1. She successfully fought more dollar stores from moving into the district. And, she was an integral part in attracting a full-service grocery store to end the area’s food desert.

Hall-Harper is careful about where she puts her support. That goes a long way in our support of the City Lights project.

In a letter read at a Planning Commission meeting, Hall-Harper explained her reasons for backing the project. Those include needing more affordable housing, seeing similar projects in other major cities and establishing high standards for security and residents. She has walked the neighborhood with City Lights officials and spoken to about 85 residents. More outreach is planned.

Another tiny-home village under development is at a 17-acre site west of downtown near Charles Page Boulevard by the new nonprofit Eden Village of Tulsa. It will require residents pay about $350 a month in 400-square-foot units that are solar-powered. About 70 homes will be constructed.

Tulsa has a housing problem that is leaving out people who are homeless or from lower to middle incomes. These projects are a start and part of a greater infrastructure plan. Every section of the city will need to do its part. That’s something we have no doubt Hall-Harper will be watching.