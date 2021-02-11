Editorial: Time to reset the uses of student state testing

Billions of dollars have been spent raising a generation of public school students on high-stakes testing with little to no better results.
The pandemic has lifted the veil on the myriad of inequities facing families, students and schools ranging from access to technology to food.
Educators and school advocates are pushing to take a break from testing this year in deference to the hardships being faced. Nearly all districts have been forced into distance learning either long-term or intermittently because of the COVID-19 pandemic and staff shortages.
It’s caused an inconsistent and less rigorous education.
Some students have disappeared into an abyss of a chaotic home environment; some are struggling and failing without daily personal interaction; and others are rising to the challenge but not getting all they need and deserve.
An already stubborn achievement gap is expected to deepen after the pandemic lifts.
Still, the Biden administration has given no indication of allowing states an exemption to the required standardized tests, and the Oklahoma Department of Education is moving forward.
The state Board of Education has rightly voted not to use the test results in the state’s assessment of schools and to suspend the state’s A-F report cards — this year.
Standardized tests have been around in some form since the 19th century. The 2001 No Child Left Behind education reform bill transformed the application of testing.
While educators appropriately use tests to evaluate individual strengths, weaknesses and progress, policymakers inappropriately have embraced them as a way to label and penalize public schools.
Schools not scoring high enough face shaming with categories of at-risk, failing or, in Oklahoma’s case, an “F” grade.
Some lawmakers have wanted to penalize poor-performing schools financially or tie a teacher’s salary to student scores — two obviously counterproductive ideas if your goal is a better outcome.
The anti-public school crowd embraces testing to bolster arguments for vouchers, education savings accounts and tax credits to benefit private schools and the privileged class. Private schools, by the way, are not subject to test mandates.
To increase scores, districts opted for boxed curriculum geared toward the tests, frustrating educators and skewing the curriculum.
Change this pointless cycle.
Testing has a place to assist educators in reaching the needs of students. It has no role in making generalizations about schools’ culture or quality.
Schools with more students showing under-performance need more, not less, funding and resources for intensive approaches. Get rid of the State Report Card.
Use testing to help children, not attack public schools.
