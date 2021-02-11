Editorial: Time to reset the uses of student state testing

Billions of dollars have been spent raising a generation of public school students on high-stakes testing with little to no better results.

The pandemic has lifted the veil on the myriad of inequities facing families, students and schools ranging from access to technology to food.

Educators and school advocates are pushing to take a break from testing this year in deference to the hardships being faced. Nearly all districts have been forced into distance learning either long-term or intermittently because of the COVID-19 pandemic and staff shortages.

It’s caused an inconsistent and less rigorous education.

Some students have disappeared into an abyss of a chaotic home environment; some are struggling and failing without daily personal interaction; and others are rising to the challenge but not getting all they need and deserve.

An already stubborn achievement gap is expected to deepen after the pandemic lifts.