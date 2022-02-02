Editorial: Time for Tulsans to start separating recycling for the blue bins

These machines use air suction cups to pick up and sort items into correct bins.

Since the fire, the curbside recycling has gone to Covanta Tulsa, a waste-to-energy furnace that burns the city’s trash to create super-heated steam. Most of that is sent to HollyFrontier’s refinery, but some is used to turn a turbine generator to power the facility. Whatever energy is left over is sold to Public Service Company of Oklahoma.

Even though recycling now is being picked up separately, most will still go to the Covanta plant. But some will be used to test new equipment as the recycling facility prepares to reopen later this month.

It’s good news that upgrades to the facility were possible for increasing recycling capacity and adapting to evolving technology.