Editorial: Time for Tulsans to start separating recycling for the blue bins

Tulsans need to start separating recyclables again now that crews are picking up the bins separately beginning this week.
All it took was a misplaced lithium-ion battery to spark a fire last April at Tulsa Recycle & Transfer that warped steel beams, melted rubber parts and disrupted waste recovery throughout the Tulsa area, reaching as far as Bartlesville. That type of batteries is recyclable, but only at select facilities, such as the Metropolitan Environmental Trust, or M.E.T.
The fire caused 40 workers at the American Waste Control facility to be displaced and caused damage of more than $11.4 million.
It took 10 months to repair the damage at the warehouse at 1150 N. Peoria Ave. The renovated structure was made 6 feet higher and 10 feet wider to handle 10,000 more pounds of material an hour. Even the multiple conveyer belts were constructed for extra space.
In addition, the structure will have nine new artificial intelligence features. That includes updated optical sorters that will identify materials formerly picked out by hand and the first bulk handling system collaborative robot, called CoBot, to be installed in the U.S.
These machines use air suction cups to pick up and sort items into correct bins.
Since the fire, the curbside recycling has gone to Covanta Tulsa, a waste-to-energy furnace that burns the city’s trash to create super-heated steam. Most of that is sent to HollyFrontier’s refinery, but some is used to turn a turbine generator to power the facility. Whatever energy is left over is sold to Public Service Company of Oklahoma.
Even though recycling now is being picked up separately, most will still go to the Covanta plant. But some will be used to test new equipment as the recycling facility prepares to reopen later this month.
It’s good news that upgrades to the facility were possible for increasing recycling capacity and adapting to evolving technology.
Recycling remains a critical part of caring for the environment and something individuals can easily do. It’s time for Tulsa residents to get back into the habit of picking out the recyclables for the blue bins.