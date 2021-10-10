Editorial: Time for a reckoning for Epic management problems and for people who protect them

The new Epic Charter Schools’ governing chairman called its founders “prolific liars” and “grifters” who “gaslighted” a lot of people as they made themselves millionaires from taxpayer funds.

Sadly, some of those gaslighted people provide protection for the founders. It’s time for reckoning.

At a legislative interim study on education management companies last week, Epic board chairman Paul Campbell provided testimony about David Chaney and Ben Harris. It tops years of media investigations, a comprehensive state audit, criticisms from top public educators and state and federal law enforcement investigations.

The reaction by lawmakers has been lukewarm and misplaced. What is it going to take to get real accountability for this complete failure of oversight?

Since the beginning, Harris and Chaney found champions in high places. They have used campaign contributions and their ill-gotten wealth to obtain those shields.