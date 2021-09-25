Editorial: Though 8 miles apart, two Tulsa developments will significantly improve their neighborhoods

Recent major developments in Tulsa’s downtown and north side are strong economic indicators certain to improve the city’s quality of life.

Tulsans have reason to celebrate the sale of a parking lot near the Tulsa Performing Arts Center and groundbreaking for a hotel at the 36th Street North corridor. These will reshape those areas and provide much-needed services.

Since 1977, the parking lot just east of downtown’s Tulsa PAC has been owned by the Tulsa PAC Trust. Last week, it sold for $5.5 million to Indianapolis-based firm Flaherty & Collins Properties for a multi-use project.

The biggest draw is a promise of a 20,000-square-foot grocery store to serve the growing population living in nearby apartments and condominiums. The location would put fresh food within walking distance of full-time residents and guests in hotels.

Called the Annex, the proposed site also would include retail space, 240 apartments and a boutique hotel. The plan has a parking garage with about 450 spaces that could be used by visitors to the Tulsa PAC and City Hall.