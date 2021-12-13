Editorial: Theme among Tulsans of the Year are people taking action to make communities better

Earlier this month, the Tulsa World Magazine highlighted people our editors and staff believed stood out last year.
They come from varied backgrounds and professional industries, but a commonality runs among them. They have shown a desire to improve their communities and lives of others. They use their talents and resources to take action in making change happen.
As magazine editor Nicole Marshall Middleton stated in a column: “Sense of community — and compassion for others living in our community — is a key theme exhibited by the 2021 Tulsans of the Year.”
Those profiled are:
The chiefs of the tribal nations of Osage (Geoffrey Standing Bear), Cherokee (Chuck Hoskin Jr.) and Muscogee (David Hill). They set a standard for leadership during the pandemic, becoming critical resources for their citizens and Oklahomans.
Filmmaker Sterlin Harjo who co-created the shot-in-Oklahoma series “Reservation Dogs” that has garnered international acclaim. The story following Indigenous characters tackles complicated subjects with thoughtfulness and humor.
Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deb Gist weathered criticism for the district’s pandemic response in face of unprecedented education challenges. Still, TPS programs expanded and partnerships were quickly formed to provide students extra help, food and other needs.
Kajeer and Maggie Yar have dedicated their energy and investments in the revitalization of the Greenwood District.
Kristin Barney started the transformation of the Tulsa Animal Welfare shelter to bring a more compassionate and effective approach to caring for discarded animals.
Saint Francis emergency room nurse Amelia Cannon’s social media plea for COVID-19 vaccination — showing her critically ill daughter who she believes got the virus from an unvaccinated patient — circulated internationally.
Braylin Presley became Bixby High School’s all-time rushing leader and helped lead the Spartans to its fourth consecutive state title and 7th in eight years.
Cynthia Jasso co-founded the Immigrant Relief Fund that has helped thousands of Tulsa immigrant families obtain basic needs.
As majority owner and operator of Oasis Fresh Market at 1725 N. Peoria Ave., A.J. Johnson approaches management of the grocery store as a community-gathering place.
Viola Fletcher, Hughes Van Ellis and Lessie Randle are acknowledged for their courage and perseverance as the last known survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
Brad Schivner led Vast Bank as CEO to become the first federally chartered bank to receive approval from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to provide customers the ability to buy, sell and custody cryptocurrency directly from a checking account.