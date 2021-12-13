Editorial: Theme among Tulsans of the Year are people taking action to make communities better

Earlier this month, the Tulsa World Magazine highlighted people our editors and staff believed stood out last year.

They come from varied backgrounds and professional industries, but a commonality runs among them. They have shown a desire to improve their communities and lives of others. They use their talents and resources to take action in making change happen.

As magazine editor Nicole Marshall Middleton stated in a column: “Sense of community — and compassion for others living in our community — is a key theme exhibited by the 2021 Tulsans of the Year.”

Those profiled are:

The chiefs of the tribal nations of Osage (Geoffrey Standing Bear), Cherokee (Chuck Hoskin Jr.) and Muscogee (David Hill). They set a standard for leadership during the pandemic, becoming critical resources for their citizens and Oklahomans.

Filmmaker Sterlin Harjo who co-created the shot-in-Oklahoma series “Reservation Dogs” that has garnered international acclaim. The story following Indigenous characters tackles complicated subjects with thoughtfulness and humor.