Editorial: The Tulsa World 2021 Legislative Agenda

Complete the expansion of Medicaid: Oklahoma voters mandated Medicaid expansion with the passage of State Question 802. The Legislature's job is to fund that expansion properly and get out of the way. Its job is not to undercut the program's success, limit eligibility or hamstring the Oklahoma Healthcare Authority's ability to do its job as now mandated by the state Constitution.

Foster open government: We will oppose strongly any efforts to weaken further the state’s Open Records Act or the Open Meeting Act. The provisions of both should be expanded to cover the work of the Legislature. We favor efforts to strengthen the effectiveness of the Open Meeting Act by allowing electronic meetings with full public access and protections against abuse.

Reform the state's tax system: If the Legislature wants an inexpensive way to spur the state's economy and strengthen working families, it will restore the state Earned Income Tax Credit. The modest costs of such a reform could be more than made up by repealing the state capital gains tax credit, which enriches a few and has little effect on job-creation.