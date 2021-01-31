Editorial: The Tulsa World 2021 Legislative Agenda

The 2021 regular session of the Oklahoma Legislature convenes Monday.
With an ongoing pandemic, economic uncertainty and national turmoil, it promises to be a tense and challenging session, but we remain optimistic that lawmakers can make real progress on the most pressing problems facing the state.
In that spirit, we present the Tulsa World's legislative agenda for 2021:
Adequately fund public schools: Adequate funding of public schools has been the Tulsa World's top legislative priority as long as we have been presenting a legislative agenda, but legislators have only occasionally come close to accomplishing it and have never sustained the effort in the fashion necessary to create a robust and thriving public school system.
What money the state does provide education is not getting to the right places. We call for a careful reconsideration of how the state education funding formula works. The current formula underestimates the true challenges and costs of urban education and overcompensates online charter schools in particular. That means Tulsa children attend underfunded schools while a few politically powerful "educators" cash state checks with little effective oversight.
Protect the state’s health and economy from the COVID-19 pandemic: The record of our state government in the great crisis of 2020 was bad. Led by Gov. Kevin Stitt, state leaders failed to take steps to protect the vulnerable and took other steps that endangered everyone. The vaccine rollout system has been puzzling and frustrating for the people most at risk.
The Legislature must use its oversight authority to force a more effective, balanced pandemic approach.
Any legislative efforts to prevent local masking mandates must not be allowed to become law.
Continue progress on criminal justice reform: The failure of State Question 805 was a setback for criminal justice reform in Oklahoma, but it doesn't represent a repudiation of the concept, which has been embraced by Republicans and Democrats alike.
The most promising area for continued reform is in the bail process. Too often, people who are not threats to flee prosecution or endanger the community are held for months in jail on minor charges because of high bails. That system works to the advantage of prosecutors, sheriffs and bailbondsmen, but against the interests of justice and taxpayers. Bail reform should be the first order of continued justice reform in the state.
Adequately fund mental health and substance abuse services: Criminal justice reform has two essential elements. We must stop locking up people who are not threats to society, and we must offer those same people the treatment they need to become productive, taxpaying, family-raising citizens. Mental health and substance abuse services aren't an expense of state government, they are an investment in a healthy, thriving society.
Complete the expansion of Medicaid: Oklahoma voters mandated Medicaid expansion with the passage of State Question 802. The Legislature's job is to fund that expansion properly and get out of the way. Its job is not to undercut the program's success, limit eligibility or hamstring the Oklahoma Healthcare Authority's ability to do its job as now mandated by the state Constitution.
Foster open government: We will oppose strongly any efforts to weaken further the state’s Open Records Act or the Open Meeting Act. The provisions of both should be expanded to cover the work of the Legislature. We favor efforts to strengthen the effectiveness of the Open Meeting Act by allowing electronic meetings with full public access and protections against abuse.
Reform the state's tax system: If the Legislature wants an inexpensive way to spur the state's economy and strengthen working families, it will restore the state Earned Income Tax Credit. The modest costs of such a reform could be more than made up by repealing the state capital gains tax credit, which enriches a few and has little effect on job-creation.
Reform Oklahoma election laws: The one-year exemption to the notary requirement for mailed absentee ballots worked beyond anyone's imagination in 2020. The number of people voting by mail went up and not one associated case of fraud has been reported. The exemption ended on Dec. 31. Reinstate it and make it permanent.
Any effort to constrict the right of the people to repeal, amend or create their own laws through initiative petitions and simple majority votes must be rejected.
Redistrict the Legislature in a fair fashion: Every ten years, the Legislature redistricts itself, creating election boundaries designed to protect incumbents, ensure continued partisan control by the majority party and pay lip service to the concept of one-person, one-vote. For decades, the result has been gerrymandered districts that have obvious inequities, no rational cohesion and a disproportionate rural skew.
Lawmakers have a chance to do it right this year. Create districts that are logical, compact and respect geographic, social and demographic realities. Give needed balance to the state House and Senate.
Failing that, the people will be forced to take control of the process through an initiative process to assure that it is done right next time.
Every new legislative session is a moment of real optimism for the state, as it should be. The people's representatives, democratically elected, come together to reconsider, reform and re-energize the state.
For good or ill — and in sharp contrast to Congress — the Legislature gets things done. It overcomes partisan impediments and often, if not always, provides effective oversight, passes laws and changes the course of state policy.
That is still possible. With wise leadership and a genuine commitment to serving the citizens of Oklahoma, the 2021 session can make the state healthier, wealthier and safer.
