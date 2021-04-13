 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Editorial: The proposed cut to state corporate income taxes appears doomed. Good.
0 comments

Editorial: The proposed cut to state corporate income taxes appears doomed. Good.

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
State Capitol (copy)

A proposed cut in state individual income taxes would get the individual income taxpayer would get a base credit of $18 a year. If you're paid every two weeks, that's 69 cents per paycheck. 

 John Clanton, Tulsa World file

We were relieved to hear state Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat say there is no taste in his chamber for eliminating the state corporate income tax.

Such a move, as proposed by Speaker of the House Charles McCall, is not justifiable fiscally. It would leave already underfunded critical state services at more risk of another round of appropriations hits.

We would have been even more relieved if Treat had said McCall’s proposed cut in the state’s effective top personal income tax rate was also out of consideration. McCall promises his program will pay for itself in increased economic activity in the state — the repeatedly disproven promise of state supply-side economics. We’ll stand by the Oklahoma Tax Commission’s estimate that the McCall package (which also includes changes to personal exemptions and restoration of the earned income tax credit) would reduce state revenue by $71.1 million in the next fiscal year and $180.8 million the year after that.

The individual income taxpayer would get a base credit of $18 a year under McCall’s plan. If you’re paid every two weeks, that’s 69 cents per paycheck. Happy days are here again!

Talks about reducing the effective personal income tax rate apparently are still going on somewhere behind closed doors at the state Capitol. Little good can come of those talks.

It’s amazing how short the memories of some legislators can be. Lawmakers spent years whittling away at the state’s top income tax rate (a move that primarily benefited the wealthiest Oklahomans) only to discover they didn’t have enough money to pay for schools, roads and public safety. That led to the painful 2018 legislative session, which raised taxes on fuel, cigarettes and oilfield production.

The net result of the tax cuts and increases was a more regressive state revenue system, one that burdened poor taxpayers more and rich taxpayers less.

McCall’s tax package isn’t without some merit. Its proposal to restore the earned income tax credit has a much more logical road to a positive economic impact. If lawmakers are determined to cut taxes, that’s the place to begin, and we’d suggest paying for any revenue hit by eliminating the state’s capital gains tax credit, which benefits the elite and creates very few jobs.

But we’d be satisfied, if they just left good enough alone. Oklahomans are not overtaxed. They’re underserved by their state government, which is the largest single impediment to economic growth. Cutting taxes only makes that corrosive situation worse.

Featured video

Tulsa World Editorial Pages Editor Wayne Greene reads the April 13 editorial.
0 comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Editorial: Dr. Kayse Shrum moves from the OSU Center for Health Sciences to the main campus
Editorial

Editorial: Dr. Kayse Shrum moves from the OSU Center for Health Sciences to the main campus

  • Updated

Shrum is a public college and Oklahoma higher education success story, the editorial says. A native of Coweta, she did undergraduate work at Connor State College, Northeastern State University and the University of Arkansas. She earned her medical degree at OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine. She also has completed executive leadership and management training programs at Harvard University and Stanford University.

Editorial: Former congressman to be next University of Tulsa president
Editorial

Editorial: Former congressman to be next University of Tulsa president

Best known to the public for his four years in Congress from eastern Oklahoma's 2nd District, Carson has legitimate academic credentials. He grew up in Jenks, earned his bachelor's degree at Baylor University with Phi Beta Kappa honors, attended Oxford University as a Rhodes Scholar and earned a law degree from the University of Oklahoma. He is currently on the faculty at the University of Virginia, teaching courses in national security and the public sector.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News