Editorial: The proposed cut to state corporate income taxes appears doomed. Good.

We were relieved to hear state Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat say there is no taste in his chamber for eliminating the state corporate income tax.

Such a move, as proposed by Speaker of the House Charles McCall, is not justifiable fiscally. It would leave already underfunded critical state services at more risk of another round of appropriations hits.

We would have been even more relieved if Treat had said McCall’s proposed cut in the state’s effective top personal income tax rate was also out of consideration. McCall promises his program will pay for itself in increased economic activity in the state — the repeatedly disproven promise of state supply-side economics. We’ll stand by the Oklahoma Tax Commission’s estimate that the McCall package (which also includes changes to personal exemptions and restoration of the earned income tax credit) would reduce state revenue by $71.1 million in the next fiscal year and $180.8 million the year after that.

The individual income taxpayer would get a base credit of $18 a year under McCall’s plan. If you’re paid every two weeks, that’s 69 cents per paycheck. Happy days are here again!