Editorial: The Oklahoma Legislature can protect another generation from nicotine addiction

The Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust and a legislative watchdog group disagree about a lot and agree about little.

The trust was the object of a critical report by the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency last month. The report said the trust spends too much helping Oklahomans get free of their nicotine addictions and that the results are not good enough. Among other things, the report suggests lawmakers reorganize the trust “within an existing state agency.”

The trust defends its work and its independence, pointing out accurately that the Legislature is responsible for part of the state’s smoking problem. Under heavy tobacco industry lobbying, lawmakers have repeatedly refused to allow effective local regulation of smoking in public places.

The trust’s independent structure was overwhelmingly approved by voters in 2000 and reaffirmed by a 59% majority just last year, when the Legislature sought to raid tobacco trust money to fund Medicaid expansion.

We’re not going to wade too deep into the report’s complaints or the trust’s responses, but think one issue both sides agree on deserves more attention: e-cigarettes.