Editorial: The new Gilcrease Museum will mean the treasures within will be held by a building that is a treasure itself

In a word, the new Gilcrease Museum will be cool.
If we were to add a few more words, we’d throw in visionary, natural and, plainly, beautiful.
Ahead of the sad closing of the museum, which is the city’s crown jewel, for reconstruction of its troubled primary building, Gilcrease officials have made the big reveal of what the new facility will look like.
It’s an 83,500-square-foot building that will improve the visitor experience, help preserve the museum’s priceless and irreplaceable collection, and provide a structure that is as much a work of art as what is housed within.
The old building was a mess. It was a patchwork of wings added higgledy-piggledy over the years without much eye toward efficiency or effect.
Voters approved improvements to the tune of $65 million in 2016, but when the process got started, officials finally had to concede that the only way to fix it was to start over.
That meant more money would be needed. In addition to the Vision tax money, the A.R. and Marylouise Tandy Foundation has provided a lead gift of $10 million. Additional funds for the implementation of the museum’s master capital expansion plan and endowment are still being raised.
We’re excited about what we see in the new museum’s look, including big windows to embrace the beauty of the surrounding Osage Hills; an open upper-level patio that will face west; open gallery space to display the permanent collection in an appropriate fashion, and more than 13 miles of walking/bike trails that will ultimately connect with trail networks throughout the city.
The new Gilcrease rises from the wooded hills of Tulsa as a natural complement to its surroundings, a work of man and nature, not man alone. It is part of the world that surrounds it, an organic node of art in one of the loveliest settings in our state.
It’s a building that the people of Tulsa can treasure almost as much as what is held within. It’s a monument to those who planned, funded and designed it. Congratulations, all.
To get to that vision, the museum will close to the public Monday. Groundbreaking likely will take place in winter 2022. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.
That’s a long time. We will miss Gilcrease, but the absence will only be temporary, and it will be followed by a new, spectacularly beautiful replacement that will serve our community and its collection for generations to come.
