Editorial: The new Gilcrease Museum will mean the treasures within will be held by a building that is a treasure itself

We’re excited about what we see in the new museum’s look, including big windows to embrace the beauty of the surrounding Osage Hills; an open upper-level patio that will face west; open gallery space to display the permanent collection in an appropriate fashion, and more than 13 miles of walking/bike trails that will ultimately connect with trail networks throughout the city.

The new Gilcrease rises from the wooded hills of Tulsa as a natural complement to its surroundings, a work of man and nature, not man alone. It is part of the world that surrounds it, an organic node of art in one of the loveliest settings in our state.

It’s a building that the people of Tulsa can treasure almost as much as what is held within. It’s a monument to those who planned, funded and designed it. Congratulations, all.

To get to that vision, the museum will close to the public Monday. Groundbreaking likely will take place in winter 2022. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

That’s a long time. We will miss Gilcrease, but the absence will only be temporary, and it will be followed by a new, spectacularly beautiful replacement that will serve our community and its collection for generations to come.