Editorial: The kids are not OK

In a rare public advisory, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy declared that America’s youth are facing a “devastating” mental health crisis, worsened by the pandemic.
The 53-page report has startling statistics, including a significant increase in self reports of youth depression, anxiety and emergency room visits for mental health issues. Suicide attempts among adolescent girls in the U.S. jumped 51% in early 2021 as compared to the same time in 2019. For boys it increased 4%.
In October, a “national emergency” in youth mental health was declared by the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and the Children’s Hospital Association.
“It would be a tragedy if we beat back one public health crisis only to allow another to grow in its place,” wrote the nation’s top physician.
American youth were already facing a looming crisis in brain health before the pandemic, with Oklahoma’s children on the leading edge.
In 2019, Oklahoma’s youth suicide rate was about double the national rate, becoming — for the first time — the leading cause of death for the state’s 10- to 17-year-olds.
Mental Health America ranks Oklahoma 46th worst among the states and Washington, D.C., in prevalence of youth mental illness and access to care. Only five states have worse outcomes.
The state is 47th worst in youths experiencing at least one major depressive episode in the last year and 35th worst in youth substance abuse disorders. Oklahoma has among the highest rates of adverse childhood experiences, with nearly 18% of youths facing two or more traumas last year.
Dr. Murthy’s advisory has action plans for youths going through a crisis, their families and the institutions that serve them.
Recommendations include expanding social and emotional learning programs, increasing the number of school-based mental health workers and creating community teams for services tailored to children and families.
Oklahoma is chipping toward progress. The Oklahoma Department of Education is putting federal funding from coronavirus relief bills toward getting more mental health professionals in schools. It has embraced trauma-informed approaches and hope science.
Lawmakers last session passed measures to require mental health in health education courses in schools and give the Oklahoma Prevention Needs Assessment Survey to every student in grades 6, 8, 10 and 12.
These are baby steps going in the right direction. Oklahoma’s youths can’t wait for a systems change. The state needs to make giant leaps now to keep youths safe and growing up healthy.
This isn’t just a schools problem; it is going to take a community commitment to ensure that any youth needing mental health services gets it.
Dr. Murthy sums it up well: “Our obligation to act is not just medical — it’s moral. I believe that, coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have an unprecedented opportunity as a country to rebuild in a way that refocuses our identity and common values, puts people first, and strengthens our connections to each other.”
