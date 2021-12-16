Editorial: The kids are not OK

In a rare public advisory, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy declared that America’s youth are facing a “devastating” mental health crisis, worsened by the pandemic.

The 53-page report has startling statistics, including a significant increase in self reports of youth depression, anxiety and emergency room visits for mental health issues. Suicide attempts among adolescent girls in the U.S. jumped 51% in early 2021 as compared to the same time in 2019. For boys it increased 4%.

In October, a “national emergency” in youth mental health was declared by the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and the Children’s Hospital Association.

“It would be a tragedy if we beat back one public health crisis only to allow another to grow in its place,” wrote the nation’s top physician.

American youth were already facing a looming crisis in brain health before the pandemic, with Oklahoma’s children on the leading edge.