Editorial: The Chamber's Tulsa's Future program positions city for solid economic recovery

A quick shift in an economic development program puts the Tulsa region on stable ground for a post-pandemic resurgence.
The 16-year-old Tulsa Regional Chamber program Tulsa’s Future already showed success in working with the city of Tulsa, Tulsa County and more than 200 private investors and other regional and tribal nation partners on economic prosperity. In total, it has created more than 72,000 jobs and more than $4.2 billion in capital investment.
What is particularly impressive is how the program thrived during the past year as the pandemic lingered.
As 2021 began, the chamber shifted to a revised version called Tulsa’s Future: Road to Recovery. It was a one-year strategic plan focused on immediate economic needs while continuing to attract new employers and promote transformative programs. It paid off with 4,125 new jobs and $421 million of capital investment in northeastern Oklahoma last year, according to Tulsa World reporter Rhett Morgan.
The effort was aided by the award of CARES Act funds from Tulsa County for a dedicated marketing campaign.
Among the 2021 achievements reached with help from the program are 500 jobs at RadNet, 300 jobs at TAT Technologies and Limco, 170 jobs at L3Harris and a $16 million expansion at the Whirlpool factory distribution center.
Also, the effort is credited for landing the electric vehicle manufacturer Canoo, which will build a $400 million, 400-acre, micro-megafactory at MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor. In November, the company announced that it will add a technology hub and software development center in Tulsa, bringing a total of about 2,375 jobs to the area.
The year ended with a regional coalition led by INCOG making the finalist list for a U.S. Economic Development Administration grant for its Tulsa Regional Advanced Mobility Corridor project.
The group will receive about $500,000 to continue developing the proposal for the competition’s second phase for a grant of up to $100 million. The mobility corridor project seeks to make the region a hub for production, research and development in the advanced mobility industry.
This work provides a foundation for the chamber’s launch this year of a a new multi-year economic development plan.
“Our entire region is undergoing an economic renaissance,” Mike Neal, president and CEO of the Tulsa Regional Chamber, said in a statement.