Editorial: The Chamber's Tulsa's Future program positions city for solid economic recovery

Among the 2021 achievements reached with help from the program are 500 jobs at RadNet, 300 jobs at TAT Technologies and Limco, 170 jobs at L3Harris and a $16 million expansion at the Whirlpool factory distribution center.

Also, the effort is credited for landing the electric vehicle manufacturer Canoo, which will build a $400 million, 400-acre, micro-megafactory at MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor. In November, the company announced that it will add a technology hub and software development center in Tulsa, bringing a total of about 2,375 jobs to the area.

The year ended with a regional coalition led by INCOG making the finalist list for a U.S. Economic Development Administration grant for its Tulsa Regional Advanced Mobility Corridor project.

The group will receive about $500,000 to continue developing the proposal for the competition’s second phase for a grant of up to $100 million. The mobility corridor project seeks to make the region a hub for production, research and development in the advanced mobility industry.

This work provides a foundation for the chamber’s launch this year of a a new multi-year economic development plan.