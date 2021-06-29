Editorial: The All-World Awards recognize the best local high school athletes

The big night is almost here.
The fifth annual All-World Awards will be held from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center, 200 W. Albany St. in Broken Arrow.
Thanks to the easing of the pandemic, this year’s awards will be presented live and in person, and we couldn’t be happier about that.
Oklahoma State University basketball coach Mike Boynton will be the keynote speaker for the evening, which is presented by Bill Knight Automotive.
Top high school athletes across the spectrum of prep sports will be honored for their hard work and achievement.
Thirty awards will be presented honoring the top male and female athletes in everything from baseball to track. There are also awards for sportsmanship, scholarship, the most impressive comeback athlete and the top overall male and female athletes. There’s also an award for the school with the best fans.
Most of the winners’ names won’t be revealed until tonight, and we’re not going to spoil the surprise here.
But the Lifetime Achievement Award was announced in today’s Tulsa World, which gives us a chance to join in the praise of retiring Tulsa Public Schools Athletic Director Gil Cloud.
Cloud has spent a lifetime helping the young people of Oklahoma achieve their dreams.
A TPS alumnus, he was athletic director at Union High School, Guthrie and Northeastern State University before taking the AD’s post at Tulsa in 2012. He also held similar roles at Upper Iowa University and Arkansas Tech.
Cloud restored integrity to the TPS athletic department while dealing with a myriad of problems, not the least of which has been the pandemic of 2020. No one’s more deserving of this honor, and we congratulate him.
We also congratulate all the winners and finalists. The quality of athletes and people honored Tuesday night should give any skeptic faith in the rising generation and hope for the future.
It’s easy to dismiss the value of school athletics, but we won’t be among those who do so. Sports teach goal setting, teamwork and the value of hard work. They help keep young people engaged in public education and provide a rallying point for the community.
We’re glad to celebrate our area’s best young athletes and wish them equal success in the future.
