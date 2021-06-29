Editorial: The All-World Awards recognize the best local high school athletes

The big night is almost here.

The fifth annual All-World Awards will be held from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center, 200 W. Albany St. in Broken Arrow.

Thanks to the easing of the pandemic, this year’s awards will be presented live and in person, and we couldn’t be happier about that.

Oklahoma State University basketball coach Mike Boynton will be the keynote speaker for the evening, which is presented by Bill Knight Automotive.

Top high school athletes across the spectrum of prep sports will be honored for their hard work and achievement.

Thirty awards will be presented honoring the top male and female athletes in everything from baseball to track. There are also awards for sportsmanship, scholarship, the most impressive comeback athlete and the top overall male and female athletes. There’s also an award for the school with the best fans.

Most of the winners’ names won’t be revealed until tonight, and we’re not going to spoil the surprise here.

But the Lifetime Achievement Award was announced in today’s Tulsa World, which gives us a chance to join in the praise of retiring Tulsa Public Schools Athletic Director Gil Cloud.