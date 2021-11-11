Editorial: Thank you, veterans, for your sacrifices

On this Veterans Day, Americans stand united to salute and thank those who risked their lives in service to our nation.

Veterans are a reflection of America. They come from different backgrounds, cultures, races, faiths and ethnicities. They hold political views across the spectrum. They come from cities, suburbs and small towns.

They are all Americans who made sacrifices to keep our nation a strong, independent democracy.

From these ranks come heroes; the soldiers never leaving anyone behind, taking chances to save another and leaving their families to serve this calling. The military has grown leaders in public and private life.

Veterans Day reminds us of the unending debt owed to our soldiers, living and dead, for offering up all they had.

For the first time in 20 years, the U.S. doesn’t have boots on foreign soil in an active war. Veterans served honorably in the Middle East, just as millions before them have in every war and in times of peace.

In Tulsa, people will line the streets to honor veterans in a parade, just as they have done for 103 years. The parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. at VFW Post 577, 1109 E. Sixth St., and move through the downtown streets.