The University of Tulsa settled the uncertainty about the future of Mayfest and the use of a prominent downtown building last week. It is taking over both to ensure the Tulsa arts scene remains strong.

TU purchased the former Hardesty Arts Center building, 101 E. Archer St., that served as the headquarters for ahha Tulsa, which abruptly closed in November due to financial difficulties. The building served as an anchor for the Tulsa Arts District with galleries, studios, classrooms and other spaces dedicated to the arts.

Ahha Tulsa, formerly the Arts & Humanities Council of Tulsa, assumed control of Mayfest in March 2020. The annual arts festival is entering its 50th year and will take place May 12-14 in the Tulsa Arts District.

The deal allows for ahha Tulsa to emerge intact, remaining an independent 501c3 nonprofit, and Mayfest will be a program of TU. Ahha Tulsa will have space in the Hardesty building. This deal benefits everyone involved.

We thank TU — and specifically President Brad Carson — for stepping up with a solution and as a leader for Tulsa. We appreciate that Carson’s vision for TU includes partnerships to improve the city.

The university is moving the Oklahoma Center for the Humanities into the building. It is a program founded by TU faculty and administrators in 2014 as a humanities-based think tank and led by professor Sean Latham, who also serves as director of the TU Institute for Bob Dylan Studies and editor of the “James Joyce Quarterly.”

The announcement signals further dedication by TU to the liberal arts side of higher education. The university has an impressive reputation in STEM offerings, particularly in engineering, computer science and cyber security degree programs. But, arts play a significant role in a well-rounded education for skills in critical-thinking and creative thought.

Also, vibrant cities have vibrant arts scenes, and Tulsa has a history of being a leader in this vital quality-of-life indicator. The TU transaction expands the city’s arts offerings.

Mayfest is a free, family-friendly Tulsa tradition residents didn’t want to lose. In addition, the Oklahoma Center for the Humanities will host an inaugural Switchyard Festival on May 30-June 4 in downtown Tulsa. It is described as an academic-oriented “Tulsa version of South by Southwest” that will incorporate the center’s “World of Bob Dylan” symposium.

The center plans to install the exhibit “All-Black Towns of Oklahoma,” which had been on display at the Zarrow Center for Art and Education downtown. A symposium centered around the exhibit will now be held at the Hardesty Arts Center building on Feb. 18.

TU has a history of bolstering the city’s arts. Most notably, TU and the Gilcrease Museum entered into an agreement in 2008 making the university a managing partnership on behalf of the city.

Tulsa would not be the same without TU and its investments in the community. The latest change is not just a preservation of the arts, but a bold step forward.