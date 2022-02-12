Editorial: Thank you to the Oklahoma National Guard, Highway Patrol for helping stranded motorists in latest storm

Oklahoma drivers aren’t always the best prepared for winter storms, but the state’s National Guard and Highway Patrol have been ready for the rescue.
That was no different during a recent storm bringing a blanket of snow and ice throughout the state, which closed schools and businesses. The Oklahoma National Guard enacted its SMART program—Stranded Motorist Assist Response Team—that helped more than 100 drivers stuck on the sides of roads and in 10 recovery missions.
This is dangerous work. In the February 2021 ice storm, Oklahoma National Guard Specialist Cody Casey was injured while on assignment in the program after the Humvee he was driving was struck by a tractor-trailer rig. He has spent a year going through four surgeries and more than 100 physical therapy sessions, as reported by Sharon Bishop-Baldwin.
Casey’s story is a reminder that these soldiers and Highway Patrol officers are putting themselves in harm’s way to offer assistance.
In the most recent storm, about 40 soldiers from the 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team were sent in four teams of 10 to Durant, McAlester and Vinita to assist the Oklahoma Highway Patrol in responding to drivers in need.
Soldiers worked under the direction of OHP troopers to handle things such as looking for stranded drivers on highways, clearing blocked roads and pushing vehicles back onto roads. They provided extra sets of hands to get the job done quickly.
This bolstered effort likely saved lives and prevented other accidents and injuries.
The largest accident worked by the two agencies was a multitractor-trailer pileup before sunrise Feb. 3 on Interstate 40 between Okemah and Henryetta. It caused a traffic jam for more than eight hours.
It could have been worse. The soldiers made contact with 85 vehicles caught in the backup, providing blankets, water and food. A military wrecker operated by soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 160th Field Artillery Regiment, opened a path for smaller cars to get around the pileup.
In the Tulsa area, two teams from the 1st Battalion, 279th Infantry Regiment, 45th IBCT, were dispatched to Vinita to work with the OHP along the Will Rogers Turnpike. Fortunately, drivers avoided significant accidents.
A recent story quoted Pfc. Kevin Trombley of Nowata, who helped other soldiers push a vehicle out of a snow drift to get the driver back on the road.
“This is why I joined. I like being able to help my state and jumped at the chance to do that. The Guard plays a big part in helping people. and Oklahomans know we’ll be there for them when they need us.”
These are among the types of efforts people think about when hearing the term “Oklahoma Standard.” Being stuck on a road during a storm is scary and dangerous. With the National Guard helping the OHP during these hazardous weather events, Oklahoma drivers are safer.We appreciate that the National Guard and OHP had the foresight to have the program ready before the storm hit. It is a great example of preparedness and interagency cooperation.