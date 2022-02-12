Editorial: Thank you to the Oklahoma National Guard, Highway Patrol for helping stranded motorists in latest storm

In the most recent storm, about 40 soldiers from the 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team were sent in four teams of 10 to Durant, McAlester and Vinita to assist the Oklahoma Highway Patrol in responding to drivers in need.

Soldiers worked under the direction of OHP troopers to handle things such as looking for stranded drivers on highways, clearing blocked roads and pushing vehicles back onto roads. They provided extra sets of hands to get the job done quickly.

This bolstered effort likely saved lives and prevented other accidents and injuries.

The largest accident worked by the two agencies was a multitractor-trailer pileup before sunrise Feb. 3 on Interstate 40 between Okemah and Henryetta. It caused a traffic jam for more than eight hours.

It could have been worse. The soldiers made contact with 85 vehicles caught in the backup, providing blankets, water and food. A military wrecker operated by soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 160th Field Artillery Regiment, opened a path for smaller cars to get around the pileup.