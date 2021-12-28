Editorial: Thank you for donating $240,000 to Project Santa

Thank you to our readers for donating $240,000 for Project Santa that provided gifts and assistance to the Salvation Army this holiday.
The past month, Tulsa World reporters Tim Stanley and Jacob Factor wrote features about some of the families who would benefit from the program. We appreciate their willingness to share their stories, opening up about the challenges faced by thousands of others.
All experienced health challenges, including the long-term effects of COVID-19, infant birth defects, heart failure, a near-fatal car wreck and a work-related accident. The pandemic added job losses and other financial setbacks.
Through it all, these families are optimistic that better days lie ahead. Many are doing what they can to help others. They emphasize a love for family and gratitude for the blessings they have.
Jessica Hollock hosts social media sites to encourage mothers, like herself, who have children in the NICU. Jazciri Juarez describes how her husband stays by her side through difficulties with lupus.
Dale Cokeley is determined to return to work after going through a multiple myeloma diagnosis and three-week hospitalization for COVID-19. Peggy Sade gives all her energy to raise four great-children, though it’s a struggle just to put food on the table.
This list could go on for each family profiled. They may be in the middle of a struggle, but they have hope that this is temporary.
Donations from our readers may get some over the setbacks or at least minimize the burdens. The assistance certainly provided peace of mind for their holidays.
Project Santa got started in 1928 as Santa Pal by the Tulsa Tribune. That program raised money for the Community Chest, which evolved into today’s Tulsa Area United Way. In 1949, the Tribune began a relationship with The Salvation Army and changed the program’s name to Neediest Families, which was updated to Project Santa three years ago to better reflect the mission.
Since its establishment, the project has raised more than $7.74 million for Tulsa-area families.
This campaign kicked off a week earlier than usual to allow for an extra week of fundraising. All proceeds go directly to clients of The Salvation Army; no money raised is used for administrative or operational costs.The pandemic of the past two years has challenged the world. But the generosity of our readers is among the bright spots, and we appreciate the support.