Editorial: Thank you for contributing to Project Santa

Tulsa World readers supporting the annual campaign drive Project Santa helped more than 1,500 families have a brighter holiday season.

The fundraiser in partnership with the Tulsa Salvation Army kicked off Nov. 27 and raised a little more than $202,000 by Christmas. Through the campaign, the Tulsa World featured 12 families and individuals aided by the fund. All proceeds went directly to clients, not to operational or administrative costs.

A theme running through the stories was unavoidable health care obstacles: cancer, lupus, autoimmune disorder, kidney failure, heart disease and other debilitating and expensive medical challenges. Those benefiting from the donations range from young to old and are scattered across the city.

Holidays can be a stressful time, and that is often amplified when people are facing unique challenges. Project Santa seeks to lessen the financial burden.

We appreciate the families who allowed the Tulsa World to tell their stories. It takes courage to be so open about personal obstacles. Despite the challenges, those featured are optimistic and strong in their resolve.

For example, first-time father Tommy Black spoke about his 1-year-old son enjoying rides in his wheelchair, which is needed while Black fights through a rare inflammation disorder and worsening back problems.

“The way I have to look at it, there are so many people out there who have it much worse than me. So who am I to complain?” he said.

Or, 19-year-old Tiara Randle's journey through different diagnoses including lupus and congestive heart failure. She had to drop out of college and has trouble keeping steady employment due to health problems.

“You just gotta go with the flow basically,” she said. "Every day you just gotta get up. It’s a fight. It’s a battle. But you just got to fight it. You just can’t sit there. Can’t just cry about it, be depressed. You got to just get up and go on about life.”

Former hospice nurse Jennifer Pruitt spoke about mortality, the kindness of strangers and close relationships with her four children and sister. Having cared for many people in their last days, she faced end-of-life decisions while going through breast cancer treatments.

“Life is short. Very short,” she said. “And the only thing that we carry with us to whatever’s next is love. … I try every day to be as kind as possible. You never know what other people are going through."

For those who missed these inspirational stories, they can be read at tulsaworld.com/projectsanta.

This is a tradition that started in 1928 when the Tulsa Tribune launched Santa Pal to benefit the Community Chest, which evolved into the Tulsa Area United Way. In 1949, the Tribune began a relationship with The Salvation Army and changed its name to Neediest Families. Before the Tribune closed in 1992, it rallied its readers to establish a $340,000 endowment fund to kept the program going. That's when the Tulsa World took over. Five years ago, the name changed to Project Santa to better reflect the mission. Since 1992, the fund has raised more than $8 million. We thank our readers for their generosity to this fund. Every dollar makes a big difference to Tulsa families needing a little extra help.