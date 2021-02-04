Editorial: Thank the health care workers who are keeping Tulsa safe. Here's how.

Tulsans have a chance to thank the genuine heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic: the men and women of health care.

They were there when there wasn’t enough personal protective equipment.

They were there when we needed testing.

They were there when we were sick and isolated in intensive care units, cut off from our families with no one else to hold our hands and offer a comforting word.

Let’s tell them we recognize their sacrifice and appreciate it.

Mayor G.T. Bynum is organizing a communitywide thank you video: a compilation of local citizens’ 15-second recorded messages of appreciation that will be spliced together and shared on social media and internally by local hospitals.

You can submit your video by Friday. Instructions to record and upload your message can be found at: cityoftulsa.org/TulsaThanksYou

It’s not hard. All it takes is a smart phone, a steady hand and a little thought.