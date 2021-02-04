Editorial: Thank the health care workers who are keeping Tulsa safe. Here's how.

Tulsans have a chance to thank the genuine heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic: the men and women of health care.
They were there when there wasn’t enough personal protective equipment.
They were there when we needed testing.
They were there when we were sick and isolated in intensive care units, cut off from our families with no one else to hold our hands and offer a comforting word.
Let’s tell them we recognize their sacrifice and appreciate it.
Mayor G.T. Bynum is organizing a communitywide thank you video: a compilation of local citizens’ 15-second recorded messages of appreciation that will be spliced together and shared on social media and internally by local hospitals.
You can submit your video by Friday. Instructions to record and upload your message can be found at: cityoftulsa.org/TulsaThanksYou
It’s not hard. All it takes is a smart phone, a steady hand and a little thought.
As Bynum said in his Facebook post announcing the program: “Working together, we can show frontline workers how much we appreciate everything that they’re doing and lift their spirits with a simple video. Our health care heroes deserve so much more, but this is something all of us can do to show our community supports their work.”
Isolation and fear have sharpened our thoughts at times in the past 10 months, and perhaps made us too slow to appreciate those whose work has kept us as safe as possible.
We’ve groused a bit about the government’s response to the pandemic, and rightly so. The testing process was too slow in developing, and it still isn’t where everyone should want it to be. The state hasn’t done enough to protect the public through a mask mandate. The vaccination process has been piecemeal and not fast enough for a public that expects what it expects immediately and in three flavors. No one recognizes those facts more keenly than the health care workers of Tulsa, who are blameless for the missteps of the powers that be.
But that doesn’t mean we don’t genuinely recognize the risk and sacrifices of the doctors, nurses, public health professionals, staff and others in health care. They have risked their lives to make ours safer, and they deserve the thanks of a grateful public.
Fifteen seconds at a time, Tulsans have a chance to tell them so.
