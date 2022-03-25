Editorial: Terry Keeling has track record in Jenks schools for collaboration, prioritizing all students

Jenks School Board incumbent Terry Keeling deserves re-election on April 5 after weathering a difficult time in governing education by keeping a focus on students and working with other board members.

Representing the far southeast corner of the district, he was elected in 2018, the same month as the teacher walkout. Two years later came the unprecedented pandemic.

Through this, the Jenks School Board successfully navigated challenging circumstances and remains a high academic performer among public school districts. Its members did this by setting aside partisanship to hone in on what Jenks students, staff and families needed.

Keeling played a role in providing this level-headed guidance and oversight of the district. He is the president and partner in a bank consulting firm with three children who have graduated or are enrolled in Jenks schools. His wife is a Jenks graduate.

His financial expertise is valuable in understanding the complexities of public education budgets. A board member’s main responsibilities are approving a budget and overseeing the work of the superintendent. Keeling’s fiscal management has served the district well, noting that for years the Jenks’ audits have found no recommended adjustments.

Jenks is one of Oklahoma’s fastest growing cities, along with its student population. Since 2010, the city’s population has jumped about 49%, and the student enrollment has increased by 21%.

Good—and early—planning put regular bond issues for schools in front of voters for approval, constructing an impressive campus of buildings, technology and transportation. That investment eased the current population growth.

Maintaining that infrastructure as the city continues to expand is among Keeling’s priorities. Though, he says the biggest challenge for Jenks schools is teacher and staff retention—a problem facing schools statewide.

Jenks schools has a reputation of high academic achievement, but some schools have pockets of struggling students. This concerns Keeling, who would like to see more done to help under-served students.

His challenger, Ashley Cross, did not respond to an invitation by the editorial board to talk about her positions. Her online campaign site lists wanting a “practical approach to COVID” and opposing critical race theory and “the over-sexualization being pushed in our schools — Pronouns, inappropriate materials, etc.”

Keeling understands the job of a school board member is to listen to the public and work with those who have disagreements. He has been a good representative for Ward 2.

We endorse Keeling for his proven ability at prioritizing all students, collaborating with others and tracking the district’s financial health.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.