Editorial: Tenant representation in court leads to better outcomes for city

Fears of soaring evictions after the pandemic haven’t panned out in Tulsa, showing that tenant representation makes a difference.

Recent data shows that changes in the Tulsa eviction process are making a difference for landlords, as well, according to a story from Michael Overall.

Landlords certainly filed for evictions once the pandemic-related federal moratorium was lifted. Tulsa property owners filed more than 3,200 eviction court cases in the first four months of 2022 — nearly 20% more than during the same period last year.

However, legal representation for Tulsa tenants was bolstered during the pandemic. This gave tenants someone who could negotiate on their behalf and appear in court. A landlord can dismiss a case if a tenant voluntarily moves out or agrees to a payment plan.

Last year, about half of the eviction cases were dismissed before they went to trial. In the first four months of this year, the number went up to more than 3 out of 5 cases being dismissed.

That saves money and time for landlords and gives tenants a chance to save their credit ratings and future ability to obtain housing.

Studies have shown that tenants with legal representation during an eviction are 75% more likely to find ways to remain in housing.

The expanded legal services in Tulsa were made possible only through federal stimulus funds meant for pandemic-related needs. Funds were given to Legal Aid to take on more clients in eviction cases.

The goal isn’t to make life harder for landlords, most of whom operate in good faith and according to the law. Rental properties are businesses. Property owners generally go to court as a last resort when they can’t reach an agreement with tenants.

What a tenant attorney can do is serve as a type of mediator to ensure that a fair resolution is met. Often, tenants facing eviction are dealing with other challenges, making it difficult to navigate that system. They may shut down, not knowing other options or their rights.

Before the pandemic, Tulsa had one of the highest eviction rates in the country, averaging nearly 1,200 cases per month. That’s harmful for the economy, housing market and tenants.

This poor community measure was already a target for improvement by housing advocates before the pandemic. The pandemic-inspired national attention put toward eviction-prevention allowed city officials to implement its plan ahead of schedule.

It appears that it’s working, at least so far.

“Interestingly, eviction filings around the state are rising and sometimes exceeding pre-pandemic levels, except in Tulsa,” said Legal Aid attorney Eric Hallett. “Tulsa remains below our pre-pandemic average.”

The challenge is keeping up this work. The stimulus funds are not recurring, and Legal Aid is a nonprofit. For the city to prosper, these types of social net programs are critical.

We encourage city officials to continue funding the eviction-prevention program and thank those involved for doing this work.

