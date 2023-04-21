The Sooner State cheered Wednesday as Union Public Schools teacher Rebecka Peterson was named the National Teacher of the Year live on "CBS Mornings." It's a celebration a long time in coming.

We join the chorus in congratulating Peterson, excited that she will be taking her positivity and enthusiasm for public education to the nation.

Peterson becomes the first Oklahoma educator to earn this honor in 59 years. Only three Oklahoma teachers have been named National Teacher of the Year since the program started in 1952; it is organized by the Council of Chief State School Officers.

It's a well-deserved title, reflective of Peterson's relationship-building style that connects with all students. The selection committee pointed to her deep knowledge of policy, teaching practices, individual student supports and ability to make connections as stand-out qualities.

Her inspiring background mirrors the experience of a diversifying country: an immigrant of Swedish and Iranian descent.

Even more, Peterson has dedicated her time as Oklahoma Teacher of the Year to amplifying the voices of public school teachers. She recognizes that thousands of teachers share in her passion, care and devotion to public education.

She has been profiling educators in a social media campaign modeled after "Humans of New York.” Showing the good things and good people in Oklahoma's public schools doesn't fit the political narrative of some state leaders and anti-public education activists.

That's why her work as an advocate is just as important as her pre-calculus and Advanced Placement calculus teaching skills.

The Tulsa World chose Peterson as one of the Tulsans of Year, and she told reporter Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton last year:

“Teachers, I believe, hold our democracy. We believe so viscerally in the mission of public education that every child is in, every child belongs and everyone has a seat at the table. Every voice has equal representation, and to me, that’s the heartbeat of our democracy. Every day, teachers are safeguarding that. Now more than ever, it’s so important that we elevate their work and respect their work.”

We have every confidence Peterson will spread the joy of teaching and inspire others to take a fresh look at the critical role public schools play in our communities and nation.