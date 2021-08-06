Editorial: TCC uses federal stimulus money to forgive unpaid student balances

Tulsa Community College’s use of about $4 million in federal COVID aid to forgive unpaid student balances was a generous and appropriate choice.

TCC officials are alerting students with outstanding balances who were enrolled on or after March 2020 that any debt owed to the school has been erased as of July 12. The program will touch about 5,000 lives.

The school had choices about how it would use the funding. By putting the money toward the unpaid balances of students, TCC took care of its own bottom line and made life easier on its students. The institution and its students share the benefit.

The pandemic has been hard on TCC students.

In a recent survey of students, nearly 40% reported that their current financial situation was worse than before the pandemic. According to the survey, 41% are struggling to pay for college.

Those are the people the COVID aid was designed to help.