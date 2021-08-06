 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Editorial: TCC uses federal stimulus money to forgive unpaid student balances
0 Comments

Editorial: TCC uses federal stimulus money to forgive unpaid student balances

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Tulsa Community College

In a recent survey of TCC students, nearly 40% reported that their current financial situation was worse than before the pandemic. According to the survey, 41% are struggling to pay for college.

 File

Tulsa Community College’s use of about $4 million in federal COVID aid to forgive unpaid student balances was a generous and appropriate choice.

TCC officials are alerting students with outstanding balances who were enrolled on or after March 2020 that any debt owed to the school has been erased as of July 12. The program will touch about 5,000 lives.

The school had choices about how it would use the funding. By putting the money toward the unpaid balances of students, TCC took care of its own bottom line and made life easier on its students. The institution and its students share the benefit.

The pandemic has been hard on TCC students.

In a recent survey of students, nearly 40% reported that their current financial situation was worse than before the pandemic. According to the survey, 41% are struggling to pay for college.

Those are the people the COVID aid was designed to help.

While TCC is canceling unpaid balances, that’s not the same thing as canceling federal student debt, which would be well beyond the school’s financial or legal reach. Federal student loans account for the vast majority of outstanding student debt. Currently, payments and interest on federally held student loans are suspended, and there have been calls for debt forgiveness, policy considerations Congress should take up.

Still, the TCC program could be an important relief to struggling students and perhaps the encouragement they need to finish degrees, a stimulus that would pay out in the form of higher earnings potentials for a generation to come.

We share the school’s hope that students who were financially stressed by the COVID-19 emergency will use the one-time forgiven balances as an opportunity to continue their educations. Instead of worrying about how they will pay off last year’s tuition, they can start thinking about next semester’s classes. Instead of forgoing an education, they will become graduates.

We hope other state institutions of higher education are planning similar strategies.

Featured video:

Editorial Pages Editor Wayne Greene interviews Rep. Mark Lawson about legislative interim studies on criminal justice reform
0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Editorial: Cleveland MLB team announces a new team name
Editorial

Editorial: Cleveland MLB team announces a new team name

  • Updated

Cleveland's Major League Baseball team will be known as the Guardians from the end of the current season forward, the editorial says. It's a good change that brings a new, better image to the team, which has been known as the Indians since 1915.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News