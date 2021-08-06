Editorial: TCC uses federal stimulus money to forgive unpaid student balances

Tulsa Community College’s use of about $4 million in federal COVID aid to forgive unpaid student balances was a generous and appropriate choice.
TCC officials are alerting students with outstanding balances who were enrolled on or after March 2020 that any debt owed to the school has been erased as of July 12. The program will touch about 5,000 lives.
The school had choices about how it would use the funding. By putting the money toward the unpaid balances of students, TCC took care of its own bottom line and made life easier on its students. The institution and its students share the benefit.
The pandemic has been hard on TCC students.
In a recent survey of students, nearly 40% reported that their current financial situation was worse than before the pandemic. According to the survey, 41% are struggling to pay for college.
Those are the people the COVID aid was designed to help.
While TCC is canceling unpaid balances, that’s not the same thing as canceling federal student debt, which would be well beyond the school’s financial or legal reach. Federal student loans account for the vast majority of outstanding student debt. Currently, payments and interest on federally held student loans are suspended, and there have been calls for debt forgiveness, policy considerations Congress should take up.
Still, the TCC program could be an important relief to struggling students and perhaps the encouragement they need to finish degrees, a stimulus that would pay out in the form of higher earnings potentials for a generation to come.
We share the school’s hope that students who were financially stressed by the COVID-19 emergency will use the one-time forgiven balances as an opportunity to continue their educations. Instead of worrying about how they will pay off last year’s tuition, they can start thinking about next semester’s classes. Instead of forgoing an education, they will become graduates.
We hope other state institutions of higher education are planning similar strategies.
